EAU CLAIRE — Concessions the city has not made before with developers bringing large projects to Eau Claire appear in the deal signed this week providing public incentives toward construction of the County Materials Complex.
The $12.56 million the city is putting toward the project remained the same since the city and developer Blugold Real Estate Foundation agreed to terms in October.
“There’s no new money in the deal,” City Attorney Stephen Nick said.
However, negotiations in the ensuing months led to the city making some concessions to reach the final development agreement, which was approved Tuesday by the City Council.
Among those is a 20-year guarantee from the developer that the project — expected to largely be tax-exempt — will still make some payments for city services such as police and fire protection typically covered by property taxes. The city has made other agreements for payments in lieu of taxes or PILOTs, but they’re usually for a decade longer than this one.
“Our policy says we aim for 30 years,” Nick said.
Kimera Way, executive director of Blugold Real Estate, said the 20-year timeframe was chosen because it coincides with the life of the tax increment finance district the city established around the complex. Limiting the PILOT to that time was seen as way of protecting the complex from the potential the city could later expand or overlay another TIF district to attract more development nearby.
“We didn’t want to be held accountable for other development that had to generate certain levels of income or taxing,” she said.
A shorter duration wasn’t the only compromise the city made in the PILOT agreement.
This PILOT holds the developer of the complex to pay an amount equal to taxes on $25 million in property value once the project is complete. Parts of the overall project found to be taxable count toward that amount, reducing the payment the developer is liable for.
So while the complex’s event center, indoor football field, fitness center and athletics offices to be primarily used by UW-Eau Claire are expected to be tax-exempt, other parts of the development are not. That includes the 19,700 square feet Mayo Clinic is set to lease inside the complex, as well as a neighboring hotel planned by the Pablo Group.
Using the value of those to reduce the potential PILOT payment is standard, but the agreement in this case will also count the value of certain equipment, furniture and other movable items used by businesses.
“The unique modification we made for this PILOT is allowing personal property to be counting toward that total,” Nick said.
That’s a first for the city as its PILOTs previously just included the value of land and buildings toward minimum value guarantees. The city had stayed away from including personal property, which can be moved around to other locations. Taxing and defining personal property is also frequently under debate among politicians and subject to changes through legislation, Nick said.
While Way said she’s confident the taxable value of the real estate alone will exceed $25 million, adding the personal property in helps insure against falling short and risking a payment for that guarantee.
“We have no room to have surprises,” she said of the project’s budget.
Another concession that had been made when talking terms last fall is also unusual for a development agreement written by the city.
The city is agreeing to reimburse the developer $280,000 in interest payments that Blugold Real Estate Foundation will need to take out on construction loans because the city’s incentive payments are made in installments, not all up-front.
Nick said this is the first time the city has agreed to this, but he’s heard of other communities doing this for developers who incur debt because incentives are given out over time.
Way said, “We just felt that’s fair because the bulk of the payment from the city is extended over a long time.”
Nick attributed the numerous concessions to this being a development project different than most others.
“It’s a large, unique collaborative project and those are complicated,” he said, adding that those require “novel approaches.”
During Tuesday’s council meeting, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch complimented the city’s legal team for months of work on the agreements.
“This kind of negotiation is not comfortable,” she said.
Hirsch added that the city attorney’s office was looking out for taxpayers when working on the deal.
Way said that Blugold Real Estate Foundation negotiated with numerous groups in mind.
“We fully want to do right by the city, but we also have other constituents we also have to be careful of for their interests, exposure and expectations as well,” she said. “We’ve been very careful that we’ve not been adding extra costs onto our students and so we’re not coming back to our donors time and time again.”
The agreement gained unanimous approval from the 10 City Council members in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting — Councilwoman Emily Anderson was the lone absence.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson said she’s supportive of the project and excited for it. But she also voiced concerns about city taxpayers being able to use the complex in proportion to the investment they are making in it.
“I am a little disappointed the project didn’t advocate as strongly for the community as it did for the students and the university,” she said.
Councilman Charlie Johnson, a 2020 UW-Eau Claire graduate, recalled advocating for the complex while he served as student body president at the university.
“To have this full-circle moment to vote on this now is exciting,” he said Tuesday.
During this comments to the council on Tuesday afternoon, Nick said the 5,000-person capacity of the Sonnentag Event Center will be a “game changer” for Eau Claire because no other venue in the Chippewa Valley can fit that many people. In addition to serving as a replacement for the university’s Zorn Arena to host Blugold basketball games, the event center will be equipped to host concerts and other major events for the community.
A use agreement allows the city to book up to 15 events or sports tournaments at the County Materials Complex each year. The city is also guaranteed at least 500 hours use of the complex’s basketball courts and 500 hours annually at the indoor turf football field.
Scheduling priority goes first to the university, followed by the city and then local convention and visitors bureau, Visit Eau Claire.
The city would be required to pay a fee for its use of the facilities. However, Nick noted the fee charged to the city would only be for operating costs, while any other portion to pay off construction costs would be waived in recognition of the taxpayers’ investments.
The city is providing a total of $12.56 million toward the project between cash grants, energy efficiency incentives, a portion of hotel room taxes and infrastructure improvements happening immediately around the complex.
For the investments the city is putting into there through the TIF district, it will take more than $25 million in taxable development there.
“To make this project financially viable, the city needs to see a more robust amount of taxes than that minimum guarantee,” Nick said.
The agreement includes a clause requiring Blugold Real Estate to encourage opportunities to further private development nearby, namely along Menomonie Street and Carson Park Drive.
A groundbreaking was held in April at the County Materials Complex site and the project is expected to be finished in spring 2024. UW-Eau Claire’s spring 2024 commencement set to be the first event held there.
“Right now we’re on schedule,” Way said.
Tuesday’s approval of agreements with the city allows the developer to get permits to install footings at the site. Waiting for those permits did put the project back a few weeks, Way said, but she also noted that supply chain issues common on the construction industry also contributed to the slight delay.
The complex’s event center and fieldhouse both are named in honor of John and Carolyn Sonnentag, alumni who donated $70 million to the project, including land formerly used by the family’s company, County Materials Corp.