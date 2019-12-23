Family-owned Eau Claire hardware store and variety shop, Thompson’s True Value Hardware, 319 E. Clairemont Ave., which closed this weekend, is expected to re-open as an Ace Hardware store in the spring of 2020.
Jacobson's Ace Hardware, which operates a location at 2618 Birch St., bought the Clairemont Avenue location on Monday, said owner Joel Jacobson in a news release.
Jacobson's plans to open the business as an Ace store in late March or early April. The Clairemont Avenue store will stay open for about the next month as the new owners sell the remaining inventory at reduced prices, Jacobson said.
The new hardware store will specialize in grilling, lawn and garden care, expanded plumbing and electrical goods and more, Jacobson said.
The Clairemont Avenue store's former partner, John Thompson, said that Sunday was the last day the business would be open as Thompson's True Value, the Leader-Telegram reported Friday. The Thompson family has run the True Value and adjoining variety store for decades.
Jacobson said in the news release: "Transferring this location is an honor granted by the Thompson family that we at Jacobsons do not take lightly. We will remain a neighborhood hardware store specializing in great service and our involvement in the community. We hope we can earn your support and the great level of respect Thompsons earned over their years here ... The name on the building may be changing — but the legacy will not."
Jacobson's also operates two Ace Hardware locations in Chippewa Falls.