EAU CLAIRE — Excess lawn care products and certain household cleaners are among items that will not be accepted at the fall Clean Sweep collection event in Eau Claire County.
Ongoing capacity shortages at incineration facilities used to burn up hazardous materials have created a widespread backlog prompting the local Clean Sweep and similar collection events to cut back on what they'll accept.
"Anything that would normally require incineration will not be taken," said Regan Watts, recycling and sustainability coordinator with Eau Claire County.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 11, the fall Clean Sweep is being pushed back to Oct. 2 to allow collection site WRR Environmental Services more time to ship materials already stored there out for disposal.
"To make sure they're not stockpiling too much they need the extra three weeks to clear out the space," Watts said.
And so too much doesn't pile up at the business on Eau Claire's south side during this fall's Clean Sweep, the list of products that can be dropped off there will be shorter than usual.
Pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, turpentine, shellac, varnish, polishes, corrosives and pool chemicals that were accepted at prior Clean Sweeps will not be accepted this time.
Household cleaners will also be turned away, with the exception of those that come in aerosol cans.
There are still many liquids that people have stored in garages, basements, cabinets or sheds that will be accepted. Old gasoline, oil (and oil filters), fuel stabilizer, carburetor or brake cleaners, antifreeze, wood stains and mineral spirits are on the list of things that can be brought to Clean Sweep at no charge.
Batteries and light bulbs will be collected, but fees will be charged depending on their weight, size or materials they're made from.
For some products, it's the containers they're in that dictate whether they will be accepted this time. Latex and oil-based paints are OK to bring to Clean Sweep in plastic or metal cans, but not in glass containers.
Similar restrictions on materials were put in place for July's Clean Sweep event as the U.S. was already dealing with a capacity bottleneck at industrial incinerators.
The Environmental Protection Agency explained the situation in an Aug. 10 memo.
"In early June 2021, EPA became aware that some commercial hazardous waste incinerators were informing their customers (hazardous waste generators) that they would no longer accept containerized hazardous waste designated for incineration, due to a backlog at their facilities," the memo stated.
This became a problem for companies that store hazardous waste on-site before it is sent elsewhere for disposal as the federal government only allows that stockpiling to be done for a limited amount of time. Large operations can accumulate such waste on-site for up to three months while smaller ones get six to nine months, depending on how far they are from a disposal site.
In response to the pinch in the incineration pipeline, the EPA memo stated that 30-day extensions to those time limits can be granted by regulators on a case-by-case basis. However, for operations that get those extensions, the EPA expects them to work with regulating agencies on whether additional protective practices are necessary for human and environmental safety for storing those materials for longer times.
The EPA stated that extensions should not be needed beyond March 2022, when the incinerator bottleneck is anticipated to be cleared.
"EPA expects the incinerator backlog to be limited in both duration and in scope," the memo stated.
A combination of factors the commercial incinerator industry has been experiencing led to the backlog, the EPA learned from talking with companies.
Those reasons include labor shortages in trucking and the facilities themselves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winter storms that caused shutdowns in the southern U.S., incinerators taken offline for maintenance, and increased waste volume generated by the manufacturing sector as the economy rebounded.