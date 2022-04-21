STANLEY — When the snow melted in Stanley this spring, it uncovered a massive amount of debris left behind by the rare December tornado that tore through the middle of town.
The stray branches, shingles and building materials strewn about town serve as a reminder that the city still has a long way to go to fully recover from a storm that caused millions of dollars in damage and shocked Stanley residents as they were preparing for the holidays.
Community leaders hope to make a significant dent in the remaining to-do list during a city-wide cleanup event on Saturday.
The event, organized by the Stanley Community Association, will match area volunteers with cleanup tasks all over town. At least 50 property owners have requested assistance.
“With all of the snow and cold since the tornado, we haven’t been able to clean up and move on,” said Kristi Weiland, the group’s president. “Our goal is to help people get their houses and yards looking somewhat back to normal.”
Weiland’s husband, Stanley Police Chief Lance Weiland, said volunteers did a remarkable amount of work in the days after the tornado to make roads passable and homes inhabitable, but winter weather deterred people from completing all of the necessary repairs and cleanup.
Four months later, he said, “It’s obvious there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.”
While organizers hope Saturday’s cleanup event will help, they understand that bigger jobs such as repairing damaged homes and businesses, clearing uprooted trees and removing stumps likely will drag on for several months.
The National Weather Service determined that the storm that struck Stanley around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 15 was an EF-2 tornado. Remarkably, no injuries or deaths were reported.
The twister, which was on the ground for about 6.5 miles, touched down southwest of Stanley in Chippewa County, cut through the heart of the city and continued about 1.5 miles into Clark County, according to Chippewa County Emergency Services Director Russell Bauer.
The Weather Service confirmed the unusual December storm also spawned EF-1 tornadoes in Trempealeau, Jackson and Clark counties and EF-0s in Eau Claire County and the village of Trempealeau.
The classifications are from the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which measures a tornado’s wind speed and destructive power. The Weather Service says EF-2s can produce winds ranging from 113 to 157 mph, EF-1s between 73 and 112 mph and EF-0s between 40 and 72 mph.
Wisconsin had only registered five previous December tornadoes since such records have been kept, and all of those occurred in 1970, the Weather Service reported.
“It was unseasonably warm and kind of eerie that day,” Lance Weiland recalled. “I had heard the weather forecast indicating that there might be severe weather, but you never expect anything like that will hit your community.”
When he got a call at home that night about a neighbor’s house being destroyed, Lance Weiland recognized that a major storm had hit his city. The magnitude of the damage hit home when his drive to the police station, which usually takes a couple of minutes, took 45 minutes that night.
Stanley Mayor Al Haas recalled going to a neighbor’s heavily damaged house that night to help protect as many belongings as possible and then assisting efforts to set up the community center as a site for emergency supplies and temporary housing.
“You couldn’t really tell the extent of the damage until the sun came up the next morning,” Haas said. “The city was in complete shock the next morning, when about three-quarters of the town woke up without power.”
Ultimately, many Stanley residents endured three days without electricity amid the wintry weather that followed the storm.
Kristi Weiland remembers a feeling of disbelief as she drove through the streets of Stanley in the days immediately after the storm and noticed how the tornado had destroyed some buildings and left nearby structures relatively untouched. Her house, for instance, had only a bent flag pole, while some neighbors suffered major damage to their homes.
One of the most visible remaining signs of damage involves the old train depot building in downtown Stanley. The brick structure, which dates to the early 1900s when the city was served by passenger trains, lost half its roof and suffered major damage to walls when wind caused the entire building to shift, Haas said.
With the city only using the depot for storage and the price tag to restore it an estimated $400,000, Haas said city officials reluctantly have decided to raze the building.
Boarded up windows and missing shingles also are still evident in Stanley, where Bauer said 21 homes reported an estimated $1.9 million in damage.
The silver lining of the natural disaster was seeing Stanley residents and folks from throughout the region rally in support of their neighbors, officials agreed.
“I was pretty proud of our community and the surrounding communities for how they all came together to help each other,” Haas said. “That really shows what this community is about.”
Stanley Community Association leaders are hopeful they will see a similar burst of community spirit this Saturday.
“I’m optimistic we’ll get a good turnout, just gauging from the response we got the day after the tornado,” said Nicole Witt, the organization’s secretary. “It’s important to be there for your neighbors.”
While several local nonprofit organizations have committed volunteers to the cleanup effort, organizers have no idea how many people — ideally armed with gloves, rakes and shovels — will show up to help.
Referring to a slogan that appears on signs across a city determined to show its resilience, Kristi Weiland said, “I’m hoping we can all pull together and help each other out to show that we are ‘Stanley Strong.’”