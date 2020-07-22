CADOTT — Holly Craker stepped outside her home Wednesday morning to discover 10 people already cleaning up the mess left behind from Tuesday night’s tornado. She didn’t know any of the volunteers.
“They are kind of coming from everywhere,” Craker said. “It was all acts of kindness. We were blessed. It just gives me goose bumps.”
Craker said her family got home at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, perhaps 10 minutes before the tornado struck town.
“We came outside and watched the sky just turn black,” Craker said. “My husband was able to get a picture of it funneling above the church. We ran into the basement and hid under the stairs.”
The Crakers have three children, including a one-year-old and a two-year-old.
“We prayed loud, and just tried to sing to the kids,” she said. “With the kids crying, we really didn’t hear anything.”
The storm didn’t last long, she added. When they stepped outside, they saw numerous downed trees and damage ranging from a broken window, dings on their siding, and damage to their car.
“We had to wait until morning to see what the real damage was,” Craker said.
The tornado that struck Cadott ripped part of the roof off of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, knocked down power lines and trees, and caused relatively minor damage to numerous homes.
Todd Krause with the National Weather Service said the tornado had a rating of zero, with winds reaching 85 mph, which is the highest a tornado can be before reaching a rating of one. The tornado caused damage over 2.9 miles, Krause said.
Cadott police chief Louis Eslinger was thankful that no fatalities or injuries occurred. He said power was restored throughout the village by 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. There was damage to homes, businesses, and the Cadott High School, including trees that fell on the outfield fence of the baseball field.
Anyone who seeks to volunteer should report to the Cadott Fire Station, 436 E. Hartford Street. Brush, which was headed to a landfill, needs to be separated from metal, glass and construction materials, he said. Dumpsters were being brought in for the debris, he said.
By Wednesday morning, the streets were packed with volunteers who showed up to clean up the mess.
“It’s been chainsaws since the break of dawn; just non-stop,” Craker said.
Steve Bremness was among the volunteers. Bremness, a Boyd resident, showed up in his empty pickup truck, ready to load it and haul away trees.
“I saw (the damage) on TV. I was born and raised in Cadott, and I decided I had to help out,” Bremness said. “It just needed to be done.”
John Hoel, a Stanley Public Works Department employee, said he and two of his co-workers showed up with his city’s skid steer, a dump truck and a trailer to haul away brush. Hoel said he and his co-workers didn’t hesitate to help out.
“If we had the same issue in our city, we’d sure appreciate the help,” Hoel said. “It’s pretty amazing how many people are here. It’s great to see.”
Chris Jakubowicz lives between Boyd and Stanley, but her mom lived on a block where several homes sustained damage. Jakubowicz showed up at the family home Wednesday and was relieved to see just minor damage to playground in the yard. However, she said she was brought to tears watching the steady stream of volunteers help out neighbors that weren’t as lucky.
“It’s emotional,” Jakubowicz said. “I got here and I just couldn’t stop crying. We don’t know half these people. They’ve been filling the trailers as fast as they empty them.”
Jakubowicz’ sister, Sue Sedlacek of the town of Lafayette, echoed those thoughts.
“All these people came together. It’s just what Cadott does,” Sedlacek said.
Jim Couey lives across the street from St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He’s lived in his home since 1981, and he watched the storm develop Tuesday night.
“I saw branches coming off my neighbor’s big tree, and I told my wife, ‘let’s get in the basement,’” Couey said.
The roof on the north side of his home was lifted, but not torn off. Like his neighbor, Craker, he said the storm ended fairly quickly.
“We took several walks around the yard, finding stuff as we walked,” Couey said. “We had a lot of debris in our yard from the church. We’re lucky some of the church stuff didn’t hit our windows.”
Couey also had assistance from his brother and others Wednesday morning.
“I had a lot of friends come help me out,” Couey said.
Dan Williams handles the maintenance at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. A portion of the church’s roof was ripped off completely, but none of the stain-glass windows were damaged. He said numerous people showed up Tuesday night to remove valued items or place tarps on the damaged roof.
“I’m just thankful no one was injured,” Williams said. “I’m shocked, being as it’s right downtown Cadott.”