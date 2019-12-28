Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald knows exactly what he was doing Jan. 10, when 13-year-old Jayme Closs escaped from her captor and was able to get to safety, 88 days after she was kidnapped and her parents killed.
“We were taking care of the fake tip that came in, so we were in the office,” Fitzgerald said. “So, I was on the phone with Walworth County.”
A detective ran over to him and urged him to hang up the phone, because he had the exciting news — Jayme was found, and unlike the Walworth County tip, it wasn’t a hoax.
“He said Douglas County has her. It was a moment I’ll never forget,” he said.
Even with the excitement, Fitzgerald was cautious.
“There was so much fake news out there; we didn’t know if someone was messing with us,” he said. “We weren’t going to say anything (to the family or media) until we had her.”
Jayme’s escape, and the capture and conviction of her abductor, was selected by the Leader-Telegram news staff as the top local news story of 2019.
James and Denise Closs died Oct. 15, 2018, when 21-year-old Jake T. Patterson drove to their house a mile west of Barron and killed them each with a single shot. Patterson kidnapped Jayme, taking her to a remote cabin near Gordon, where he kept her under a bed for much of the 88 days she was held captive. However, she escaped Jan. 10, found a neighbor outside her cabin, and they got her to safety. Patterson was apprehended shortly afterward.
In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. In May, Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Patterson to life in prison with no possibility of parole on each homicide charge, consecutive to each other. Also, he sentenced Patterson to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision on the kidnapping conviction. He has since been moved to a prison out of state.
“Not having a trial was probably the second greatest moment of the case, next to her being found,” Fitzgerald said.
Jayme has kept to herself, avoiding media interviews, but she has resumed a normal life, Fitzgerald added. She ran cross country this fall, and he’s bumped into her at school functions and at the Barron County Fair.
“I’ve seen her out-and-about quite a few times,” he said. “She’s out, doing what she wants.”
One year ago, a Christmas tree was erected in the Barron County Courthouse lobby in Jayme’s name to keep hope alive she would be found safe and return home.
“You bring up the word ‘hope,’ and it means a lot more now,” Fitzgerald said. “Now that she’s safe and doing good, I think about what a great community we have. There is a new excitement we have in northwest Wisconsin.”