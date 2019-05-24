BARRON — Jayme Closs broke her silence Friday as an attorney read her words in a statement she had written during the sentencing of her kidnapper, Jake Patterson.
“It makes me the most sad that he took away my mom and my dad. I loved them very much, and they loved me very much. He took them away from me forever,” Jayme said, through her attorney.
Jayme also lost her bedroom and everything important to her in her house.
“I don’t want to see my home and my stuff because it reminds me of that night. He took that away from me, and left me with a horrible memory,” she wrote.
Jayme said she used to love dancing and going out. That is gone, too, as she has lost her sense of safety.
“He took all those things away from me too. It’s too hard for me to go out in public. I get scared and I get anxious,” she wrote.
However, Jayme wrote that she overcame the horrors she went through during her 88 days in captivity.
“He thought he could own me, but he was wrong. I will always have my freedom, and he will not,” she wrote. “Jake Patterson could not take away my courage. I was brave, and he was not. He can never take away my spirit. He thought he could make me like him, but he was wrong. He can’t stop me from being happy, and doing great things with my life.”
In March, Patterson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping for shooting and killing James and Denise Closs, then kidnapping Jayme.
On Friday, Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Patterson, 21, of Gordon, to life in prison with no possibility of parole on each homicide charge, consecutive to each other. Also, he sentenced Patterson to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision on the kidnapping conviction.
At a press conference after the sentencing, Jennifer Smith, Jayme’s aunt, thanked the judge for the sentence.
“We are satisfied with the outcome, and it will give Jayme some much-needed piece of mind,” Smith said.
Smith thanked the media for giving Jayme the privacy she needs to cope. She added that Jayme is spending time with friends, family and her dog, Molly.
Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright echoed Smith’s comments that the right verdict was handed down.
“I hope the result of this case will give Jayme some level of comfort, that he will never terrorize her again,” Wright said.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald thanked the media for helping keep Jayme’s story in the public eye.
“We can learn from this 13-year-old girl to never give up hope,” Fitzgerald said.
Patterson speaks
Moments before sentencing, Patterson fought through tears as he spoke moments before the sentencing.
“I would do absolutely anything to take back what I did. I would die,” Patterson said. “To bring them back. I don’t care about me. I’m just so sorry.”
Babler said there are several factors he considered in coming to his ruling. He described Patterson as “one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet” and called him the “embodiment of evil.”
“You planned this. You had a mask. You stole a license plate,” Babler said to Patterson. “These crimes rank as the most heinous and dangerous I’ve ever seen here, or probably in the United States. I was shocked by the brutalness, and I’ve seen a lot of crimes in my career.”
Wright went through each step Patterson took in advance of the kidnapping, from shaving his head bald to eliminate leaving behind any DNA, to placing fake license plates on his car and removing a cord that allowed the trunk to be opened from the inside. Wright described how Patterson arrived at the home Oct. 15, shot and killed James Patterson, kicked in the door to the house, and entered the bathroom where Denise and Jayme were hiding. Patterson shot and killed Denise and took Jayme.
“Jake Patterson is a cold-blooded killer,” Wright said. “He has no empathy or remorse for killing James and Denise.”
911 call
The 911 call that Denise placed moments before her death was played in court. Patterson wrestled the phone out of Denise’s hand and threw it aside. He ordered Denise to wrap the duct tape around her mouth. Patterson wound up doing it himself, then he pointed the gun at Denise and shot her in the head.
“The defendant didn’t even look at Denise as he killed her,” Wright said.
Patterson took Jayme to an isolated cabin near Gordon, where he kept her hostage. He kept her in constant fear at the Gordon residence, warning her that he could make things much worse for her, Wright said.
“He physically hit her with a curtain rod,” Wright said.
She was forced to spend many hours under a bed, with weights in baskets placed around it so she couldn’t get out. She was held there for hours on end without food, water or bathroom breaks.
However, Jayme made the decision to escape on Jan. 10.
“Seconds turned into minutes as she shoved the totes and weights away from the bed,” Wright said.
Wright said Jayme was nervous about what would happen if Patterson was just outside the house, or if he would pull up in his car when she was outside.
“Jayme was not out of danger when she went outside and down the road,” Wright said.
Jayme found a woman, Jeanne Nutter of Strum, who owned a cabin in Gordon and was out walking her dog. They went to a nearby house and called police. Patterson was arrested a short time later.
Threat remained
Patterson sat silently, but he shook his head in disagreement as Wright said that Jayme and the three people who helped save her weren’t out of danger from him.
Wright said that if Patterson were ever released, he would undoubtedly try to find Jayme again.
“If he were released, anyone who stands between him and Jayme would be in peril,” Wright said.
Even if he moved on from Jayme, he would be a threat to another young person, Wright said.
Defense attorney Charles Glynn told Babler that much was made of Patterson not sitting down with an investigator for a pre-sentence investigation, but Glynn said that was at his recommendation. Glynn said that Patterson told him the first day he met him that Patterson was prepared to go to prison for the rest of his life. Glynn pointed out that Patterson could have dragged out the case with a lengthy trial, including more charges coming from Douglas County. He called it “unprecedented” that the sentencing was occurring just 134 days after Patterson was arrested.
“He made that decision (to enter a guilty plea,) and he made that decision and conveyed it to us on Jan. 13. That doesn’t sound like someone who doesn’t understand the horrible actions he’d taken, or doesn’t show remorse,” Glynn said. “He understands he is going to die in prison, and he hasn’t asked us to argue anything else.”
Defense attorney Richard Jones asked that the sentence be modified so Patterson can get the services he needs, even though he’ll never get out of prison.
Family members
Several family members spoke prior to the sentencing, all urging Babler to impose the maximum sentence.
Jennifer Smith, Jayme’s aunt, described the pain that the girl has gone through. Smith is the sister of Denise Closs, and Jayme now lives with Smith in Barron.
“You have taken so much away from myself. Knowing what my sister went through in the last minutes of her life, trying to defend Jayme, it never escapes my mind,” Smith told Patterson.
Jayme lost her family, her home and her sense of security, she said.
“All that stuff is now just bad memories to her,” Smith said. “And that is all because of what you did.”
Lyndsey Smith, Closs’s cousin, said that Patterson took Jayme’s parents and childhood.
“All that leads back to you — one terrible person,” Lyndsey Smith said to Patterson. “There were so many sleepless nights, and not knowing what to expect next.”
Lyndsey Smith added: “The pain and heartache you put us threw is truly indescribable.”
Kelly Engelhardt, James Closs’s sister, fought through tears as she talked about the death of her brother.
“The night we got the call, I still don’t believe it. I still think I’m going to wake up someday and this will just be a bad dream,” Engelhardt said. “For 88 days, we had to listen to people talk about our family, to speculate.”
Mike Closs talked about his brother, James, saying he was a hard-working man who rarely missed work.
“He tried to do the best; he tried to provide for his family,” Mike Closs said. “Every Sunday, he’d call my mom. He’d talk about Jayme, and Denise, and what was going on that week.”
Mike Closs recalls hearing the devastating news that James and Denise were dead, and Jayme was missing. He had the awful task of telling his mother the horrible news.
“It was the hardest thing I had to do,” Mike Closs said. “The next 88 days were terrible. My kids were scared. My wife was scared. I just don’t know how to describe it. It’s a feeling you don’t want anyone else to ever go through.”
He said his brother never had a chance, as Patterson shot and killed him. He struggles to think about the pain Denise went through in her final moments.
“She didn’t die in vain; she died protecting Jayme,” Mike Closs said.