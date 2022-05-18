EAU CLAIRE — Menomonie Market Food Co-op signed a land deal to build a new grocery store on half of a downtown Eau Claire block where development has been sought for years.
Approved during Wednesday morning's Redevelopment Authority meeting, the agreement calls for construction of the 13,900-square-foot building to begin later this year and open by the end of 2023.
"Our customers have been asking for a larger store for years," General Manager Crystal Halvorson said in a news release. "We look forward to welcoming the community into a beautiful new location with more product offerings and spaces for learning and socializing."
The new store will be 600% larger than the co-op's current building at 1117 S. Farwell St. That building had previously been Just Local Food Co-op until the two local cooperatives agreed last year to a merger.
Menomonie Market Food Co-op's new building will be at the corner of North Barstow and Galloway streets on the south side of what is currently a large parking lot owned by Eau Claire's Redevelopment Authority.
"We’re really excited about the project,” said Aaron White, the city's economic development manager. “It’s a unique concept.”
The building plans show a rooftop garden for dining and hosting community events. The cooperative also looks to bring popular features from its Menomonie location — a large deli, weekly community diners and other programming — to the new downtown Eau Claire building, according to Halvorson.
White noted that attracting a grocery store to downtown has long been sought by the city and Redevelopment Authority.
“This has been a goal of the community,” he said. “It’s been a desire of the RDA for a while.”
To help the project along, the Redevelopment Authority's deal includes price breaks on the land and an incentive payment to get the store up and running.
The land price is $400,000 to be paid in eight yearly installments of $50,000. But the cooperative won't have to pay six of those installments as long as it is in full-time operation during those years.
The RDA also is providing $400,000 in assistance to offset potential problems with the land. Menomonie Market Co-Op would get its incentive in two installments — half when it takes out building permits and half when the building opens. White noted other developers have encountered soil problems in the North Barstow area, which has been reflected in other land deals that have been made.
For its end of the deal, the cooperative is guaranteeing that the grocery store be worth at least $6 million in new property value.
While the cooperative would take up the southern half of the lot known as Block 7, the RDA continues to work with a developer looking to build apartments on the other half.
On Wednesday the RDA granted a 90-day extension to its exclusive talks with developer Goeff Moeding for that project.
White said the developer wanted more time to work on the proposal due to recent changes in interest rates and ongoing logistical challenges affecting construction.
Block 7 was paved as temporary parking lot in 2013 while the city's neighboring parking ramp was under construction, but it's always been the RDA's plan to attract new buildings there.