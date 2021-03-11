CHIPPEWA FALLS — The century-old Cobban Bridge — located halfway between Jim Falls and Cornell — will be torn down next year, despite efforts to relocate the historic structure.
Fred Anderson, Chippewa County highway engineer, said the state announced Sept. 9 that the bridge was for sale but the buyer would be responsible for the cost of moving it.
Chippewa Falls resident Chuck Nagle, founder of the Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., submitted a proposal to the state’s Department of Transportation to relocate the bridge onto a cornfield in the town of Eagle Point. Nagle said the bridge would be moved about a quarter-mile, with its new resting place on a cement slab. Nagle said it would become a roadside park, and noted it is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. His idea was to move it between December 2021 and February 2022.
“None of the (applications) were approved,” Anderson said. “That means the bridge isn’t going to be relocated. That means we are moving into salvage plans.”
Some parts of the bridge could be saved, such as beams or the trusses.
“We have to evaluate what is feasible,” Anderson said. “We can’t just start removing pieces.”
The new bridge design has been finalized and approved by the state. Bids will be let this winter, with the goal of beginning work in summer 2022 with it completed in spring or summer 2023.
“Demolition will be done by the contractor who is awarded the building project, as a whole,” Anderson explained.
Anderson expressed disappointment the plans didn’t come together.
“I think it would have been neat to see it moved and preserved,” he said.
Nagle said his group spent about $20,000, between an engineering study, an analysis, and equipment they acquired to move the bridge. He was disappointed the plan didn’t come together, but he contends that additional requirements from the state made it impossible for them to reach.
Nagle said they were working on a plan where his group would have been reimbursed for moving the bridge, perhaps $350,000 to $400,000, which would have been a savings of tearing down the bridge, which is estimated between $1million and $2 million.
There is already a historic marker on the west shore of the Chippewa River. Anderson said his office plans to work with the Chippewa County Historical Society about expanding that display to commemorate the bridge. Nagle also has purchased a separate marker that will be placed on the site where the bridge would have been placed.
When it was built in 1908, the Cobban Bridge crossed the Yellow River in the town of Anson. It was moved to its current location sometime between 1917 and 1919.
The 484-foot-long bridge is a single-lane, steel “Pennsylvania Truss” bridge. However, it is now considered “fracture critical.” The county reduced the weight limit on the bridge in 2007 from 10 tons to 6 tons, meaning that vehicles like school buses and fire trucks could no longer use it. However, as the bridge continued to decay, the Highway Department closed it entirely in August 2017, placing barriers in front of it, to stop vehicles from illegally crossing it.
The bridge wasn’t used frequently; the last traffic count study in 2006 showed only 240 vehicles crossed it daily. However, proponents of constructing a new bridge said the replacement will be used far more often because it will be safer and open to all types of vehicles. The new bridge is designed as 30 feet across, with 11-foot lanes and room for bike and pedestrian lanes.
Proponents of the new bridge also have pointed out that going to the nearest bridge, either in Cornell or Jim Falls, is an 11-mile detour.
The entire bridge replacement is expected to cost almost $6 million, with the state picking up 80% of the construction costs. Overall, the county will pay about $1.8 million in its share for the bridge replacement, between 20% of the construction costs and 100% of the design costs.