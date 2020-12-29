COLFAX — Plans are underway for a significant remodel and expansion of the Colfax Municipal Building, which houses the village administration, police headquarters and public library.
The plans include refurbishing the basement, which has sat empty for years after sustaining water damage; adding bathrooms to the basement and second floor; and adding an elevator, along with a 3,000-square-foot expansion off the back of the building.
Colfax librarian Lisa Bragg-Hurlburt said blueprints have been drawn up, and the early estimates show the overhaul would cost about $700,000. However, they have roughly $70,000 on hand.
A fundraiser was launched in October, she said. The group has applied for a community block grant, hoping to receive that money to get their capital campaign moving.
“We think we have a good chance of getting it, because the need is there,” she said.
The three-level building was constructed in 1915. Bragg-Hurlburt said the building is at the center of the community, and people want to see it remodeled, rather than construct an entirely new headquarters.
“There is so much history attached to this building, and I can see why,” she said. “It’s so cozy in here, and there is beautiful woodwork. It would be hard to find such a great location. We’re right in downtown. We bring a lot of people into Colfax.”
She noted that not only has the building been used for movies, weddings, concerts and plays, it also was used as a shelter and infirmary after a devastating tornado struck the area in 1958.
The historic façade would be unchanged, she said, with the expansion coming off the back of the building.
The basement, which once housed the village’s senior center, has been largely unused for years, she said.
“It’s pretty much stripped bare,” she said.
“We want to make it viable again. To my knowledge, Colfax doesn’t have any free, public space for groups to gather. It would be great for programming, especially for little kids, where they could run around. And they could have classes down there.”
The main floor houses the administration, library and police, and that is where the only bathrooms are located. The second level houses an auditorium, where numerous shows have been held over the years. Bragg-Hurlburt said ideally, more bathrooms would be installed on that level, and the addition would allow for a new area for concessions and an office for ticket sales.
Bragg-Hurlburt didn’t have a timeline for when construction could begin, stressing that the goal is to raise the money through grants and donations.
The fundraiser has been dubbed “22 Steps,” with the idea that if each resident donated $22, the project would be paid for. Also, there are 22 steps in the back of the building that would be removed to make way for the elevator.
People who wish to donate can send checks to Colfax Public Library, PO Box 525, Colfax, 54730, with the check noting it is for the “22 Steps” fundraiser.