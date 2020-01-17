MENOMONIE — Law enforcement has arrested a rural Colfax man in connection with the death of his father, after the Dunn County Sheriff's Office began probing a "suspicious death" in Colfax Wednesday.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office arrested Gary E. Styer, 51, for first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his father, Edward J. Styer, 78. Both men are of rural Colfax.
The sheriff's office said their investigation indicates Gary Styer used a blunt object to kill Edward Styer early Wednesday morning, stayed in the home with him, then drove to Eau Claire later Wednesday and told an acquaintance that "something had happened in the house," according to a sheriff's office news release.
Dunn County deputies first responded to the town of Colfax residence Wednesday at 6 p.m. for a welfare check and found Edward Styer dead inside the house, according to the news release.
Gary Styer is slated to appear in Dunn County Court for a bond hearing Friday afternoon.
The investigation into the case is still open, said Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, state crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation.