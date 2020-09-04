MENOMONIE — A Colfax man who killed his father by repeatedly striking him with a wood two-by-four beam in January was sentenced Friday to a lifetime placement at a state mental institution.
Gary E. Styer, 51, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide by reason of mental disease or defect in Dunn County Court. Styer killed his father, 78-year-old Edward Styer, on Jan. 15 in their home on Highway 40. Gary Styer had recently moved back into the house, family members said.
"This murder was especially heinous and disturbing, given the facts," said Dunn County district attorney Andrea Nodolf. "Due to the brutal nature of this homicide, he needs to be supervised for the rest of his life."
Dunn County judge Judge Rod Smeltzer said it became clear to him, after reading reports from specialists who evaluated Styer, that he suffered from mental illness.
Nodolf told Smeltzer that the state accepts Styer's plea of suffering from a mental disease or defect. She said his apartment was filled with boxes and clutter, and he was fearful of unseen toxins in his home. He stayed to himself and was paranoid.
"Mr. Styer was hospitalized four different times for suicide attempts. They date back to his early 20s," Nodolf said. "He's not a normal, functioning member of our community."
Nodolf argued that Styer is a significant risk to the public.
"What I've learned from reading these records is Gary cannot deal with others," Nodolf said. "Ed didn't do anything to spark this."
Nodolf added that placing Styer in a group home setting would place others at signficant risk.
Defense attorney Liesl Nelson agreed that Styer had suffered from mental health issues for many years, with deep feelings of hopelessness and despair.
Styer is mute but he does read and write; he held up index cards that read "yes" or "no" in response to questions from Smeltzer. He didn't enter a statement prior to sentencing, although Nelson said Styer expressed hope that someday his extended family can forgive him for what he has done.
Styer told a counselor he had killed his father sometime shortly after the attack had occurred.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were asked to perform a welfare check on Edward Styer. When they arrived at his residence, they entered the home and noticed an open bedroom door, with Edward Styer living on his back, covered in blood. There also was significant blood spatter on the bed and walls. An autopsy showed multiple blunt force injuries including lacerations, broken bones in the face, skull fractures, hemorrhaging and vertebrae fractures.
Gary Styer admitted to police that he had entered his father's bedroom on Jan. 15 and struck him with the wood beam in the head and torso. The assault occurred at about 6 a.m., when Ed Styer was sleeping. Gary Styer claimed he hit his father after years of emotional and physical abuse, dating back to when he was a child.
Patricia Styer Hanson, Ed Styer's youngest sister, testified before the sentencing, requesting that Gary Styer be sentenced to prison for life with no chance of parole. She believes Gary Styer killed his father to obtain his inheritance.
"He had this planned," she testified. "Ed (doesn't) have two-by-fours in his home, in his kitchen, in his bedroom. Gary would have had to go out to the shed to get it."
Hanson added that Ed had a very small bedroom.
"There is no way he could get away," she said.
Hanson fought back tears as she talked about how beloved Ed Styer was in the community, noting that 400 people attended his funeral.
"Everybody loved Ed, and everyone misses him so much," she said. "When Ed walked into the room, everyone lit up to see Ed."
Sylvia Styer, another of Ed Styer's sister, agreed with Hanson's statements, praising her late brother.
"He would have done anything for anybody; he was always like that," Sylvia Styer said.
She also requested Gary Styer be sent to prison for life.
Smeltzer acknowledged he knew Ed Styer.
"He had an infectious laugh," Smeltzer said.
Smeltzer closed the hearing by saying to the Styer family, "This is one of the hardest hearings I've had to sit through in my 23-plus years on the bench, because I know you."