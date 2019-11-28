A collage of creativity in tribute to the literal dream that led to the organization of the modern periodic table, including snippets of history, science and experience, brought to life by poetry, music and art.
“You never know where your dreams might take you” may ring true for some, but Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleev saw a clear path forward after awakening from a dream back in the 1860s.
That dream and its result — the Periodic Table of the Elements — will be the focal point of “Dmitri’s Dream: Discovering the Alphabet of the Universe” on Tuesday, a presentation of UW-Eau Claire’s Art AND Science program. The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Jamf Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave.
“I saw in a dream a table where all elements fell into place as required,” the chemist is quoted as saying. “Awakening, I immediately wrote it down on a piece of paper, only in one place did a correction later seem necessary.”
Mendeleev, who lived from 1834-1907, is credited with creating the Periodic Table of the Elements in 1869. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of his accomplishment, UW-Eau Claire faculty and students will combine narrations drawing on history, science and lived experience with performances of poetry, music and theater arts as they explore the full meaning of one chemist’s decision to act on his dream more than a century ago.
Among participants in the “Dmitri’s Dream” performance will be Max Garland, UW-Eau Claire professor emeritus of English and former Wisconsin poet laureate, and David Lewis, UW-Eau Claire professor of chemistry, along with faculty colleagues and students from other academic areas of the university.
“Dmitri’s Dream” is the sixth event of the Art AND Science program, which celebrates the common driving force behind the sciences and the arts: curiosity. In an effort to increase cross-disciplinary engagement, the program’s events explore how an understanding of the universe through the application of the scientific method is deeply linked in multiple ways to the expression of art in its multiple forms.
Tickets for “Dmitri’s Dream” are $5 and may be bought at pablocenter.org or by calling 715-832-ARTS (2787).