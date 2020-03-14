As soon as Ryan Venne heard the news, he started thinking.
There wasn’t too much doubt in the former Eau Claire North Husky’s mind. After a little bit of thought, he knew wanted to play for his city again.
And when UW-Eau Claire announced it was bringing baseball back, Venne wanted to be one of the first ones on board.
“I decided to come back because I do want to represent Eau Claire at the NCAA level,” Venne said. “Quite frankly, I’m very excited for this coming season.”
Venne was the first athlete with local ties to commit to the new Blugolds baseball team, which will begin playing next spring. He has transferred to UW-Eau Claire from Lindenwood University, where he played a year of college baseball at the Division II level.
In the days that followed his decision to join the Blugolds, several others from Eau Claire have signed on to join coach Charles Bolden’s team. North seniors Elyjah Johnson and Joe Feck also committed to play for Eau Claire.
“The building process was really what pushed me over the edge to commit the other day,” Johnson said. “It’s really special to start something new around here, something that hasn’t been around for 25 years or something like that.”
That’s exactly what next year’s Blugolds will be able to do. They’ll be the school’s first varsity baseball team since the 1994-95 academic year.
And it’s no surprise the team will have a local feel. Bolden has prioritized keeping some of the Chippewa Valley’s top talent at home in his first month on the job.
“There’s so much good baseball here, the quality is really high,” Bolden said. “It was very important to me to touch base at home first, to get some of these kids because they’ve been very successful at the high school level. ... I wanted to make sure I got those kids and kept them home.”
Johnson and Feck both won a state championship with North last season.
Locals aren’t the only ones to choose UW-Eau Claire though. Players from Illinois and Minnesota have committed to the Blugolds over the last couple of weeks, in addition to others from around Wisconsin.
Bolden is in the unique situation of having to pitch a program that has a clean slate to recruits. Next year’s team will have a chance to start building the Blugolds’ legacy as the school’s first team in over two decades.
“What I tell them is that they have an opportunity to do something that’s a unique experience,” Bolden said. “You can go to different programs within our conference and our area, but they’ve already been established. Having the opportunity to start a program is something that’s really unique, and they have an opportunity to look back in six, seven years and see how the program arrived there and have pride in the fact that they helped start that.”
Adding to the recruiting challenge is having to start from a roster of zero. Getting guys in the mix who can play right away next spring is of the utmost importance.
“A lot of my recruiting base has been 2020 (graduates), incoming freshmen. I want to build a strong core with the freshmen group so they can stay together for four years and build on their game,” Bolden said. “But I’m also looking at the transfer portal and different things like that.”
That was how Venne got into the mix. He reached out to Bolden to get the ball rolling, and in a matter of weeks he was ready to play for the Blugolds.
He’ll undoubtedly be one of Eau Claire’s most experienced players next year. The infielder started 49 of Lindenwood’s 53 games last season as a freshman, hitting six homers and driving in 37 runs.
“Talking to Coach Bolden, him and I both have similar mindsets. He’s a super passionate guy. Both him and I want to come out and compete and prove to the community that Eau Claire does have good baseball talent,” Venne said.
And of course, there’s no place like home for the Eau Claire-based players.
“I chose Eau Claire because I grew up here,” Johnson said. “This is my hometown, I really like it here.”