Year 1 always comes with a learning curve, no matter how familiar a job or location is.
Durand grad Sam Hoyt made a return to her alma mater, Michigan Tech, when she was named the ninth women’s basketball head coach in the program’s history last season. Now with a season under her belt and changes to the roster, the former Panther was more than ready for Year 2.
“This is probably one of the most productive offseasons I’ve been a part of,” Hoyt said following the team’s season-opening exhibition game against UW-Green Bay in October. “We were able to implement more of how I want to play.”
Hoyt has pivoted the team to an uptempo style of offense that is more dictated by wing and guard play this season. Leading that charge is the returning backcourt of Cassidy Trotter and Ellie Mackay, who have combined for 23 points per game this season.
Strong guard play suits Hoyt well, dating back to her playing days as a point guard at Durand and Michigan Tech. On the court, she played in state and national title games, finishing as Michigan Tech’s seventh all-time leading scorer. With the Panthers, she was a first team all-state selection, the Northwest Wisconsin Player of the Year and a two-time winner of the Middle Border’s MVP award. In 2009 she was the Leader-Telegram’s All-Northwest Player of the Year.
“She was the type of player that just knew when to take over,” Hoyt’s high school Todd Poeschel said after the 2009 season. “I didn’t have to tell her.”
She also heavily coached guards at her previous job as an assistant coach at the University of Sioux Falls in addition to her roles with film, scouting and recruiting.
While the Michigan Tech guards are carry-overs from the previous coach Kim Cameron, who coached Hoyt from 2010-14, this group fits well with what Hoyt wants on offense and defense.
“They can play fast,” Hoyt said. “I want to press a little bit.”
It isn’t solely guard play from the Huskies either, as forward Abbie Botz is Tech’s top returning scorer.
The Huskies missed the Division II NCAA Tournament last year, not that it was a bad season for the team. Michigan Tech posted its third consecutive season with 20 wins, going 21-9. That included a stretch in which it won 11 of the last 13 games, headlined by a 60-55 win over Northern Michigan that won the Huskies the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North on the final day.
A conference tournament semifinal loss to Ashland ended their season, and saw Ashland join Northern Michigan and Grand Valley State in representing the GLIAC in the NCAA Tournament.
This year’s squad has six of their top seven scorers back and could compete for the GLIAC title in a strong conference despite a slow start in the non-conference slate. The Huskies are 4-6 entering the holiday break, but have won two of three GLIAC contests and two straight. That includes a one-sided 68-28 victory against rival Northern Michigan.
Hoyt isn’t the only local who has shuffled off to Houghton, Mich. She has some local flair on the roster in Flambeau’s Jordan Ludescher and Menomonie’s Kylie Mogen.
Ludescher played in six games for the Huskies last year before a season-ending injury.
“I think she can be one of the best players to come through Michigan Tech,” Hoyt said. “With her work ethic, her strength, her versatility, she fits what I want to do.”
That versatility will have Ludescher playing mostly inside the 3-point arc, but she has the ball handling to stretch the defense while using her strength to grab rebounds. The 6-foot forward and redshirt freshman averaged 8 points and 4 rebounds prior to her injury, including a 15-point outing against Ursuline last November. She’s still waiting to make her season debut this year.
Mogen comes to the UP after becoming Menomonie’s all-time leading scorer last year. Hoyt has liked what she has seen from Mogen so far, while recognizing the challenges of be a freshmen.
“As a freshman you have so much coming at you that’s new,” Hoyt said. “She learning a whole new offense a whole new defense.”
Mogen should have a role pretty similar to her days as a Mustang, with her athleticism and shooting ability allowing her to play on the wing. One of the areas where Hoyt sees the most potential is rebounding.
“She’s 6-1 and so springy,” Hoyt noted. “I think she can be one of the best rebounders in this league.”
Mogen has played in seven games this year, averaging 1.9 points in limited time. Her most fruitful outing was against Minnesota-Moorhead, in which she scored six points on two 3-pointers in 14 minutes.
The Huskies are off until Jan. 2, when they jump right back into GLIAC play against Wayne State. Then, Hoyt’s added knowledge and comfortability will really be put to the test.