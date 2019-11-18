The Blugolds were just in a funk Monday night.
There was no particular reason for it. Head coach Matt Siverling couldn’t say why his team didn’t come out with the kind of energy he expects from them. But after almost 38 minutes of lackluster play, UW-Eau Claire woke up, hitting a pair of clutch 3s late to pull away with a 75-69 victory over UW-Superior at Zorn Arena.
“We didn’t have great energy tonight,” sophomore Spencer Page said. “I’m not sure if it wasn’t some guys' nights, we were just sluggish coming out and that happens, but we have to thank the crowd for keeping us in it.”
Page started off the late rally, turning a 66-65 deficit into a 68-66 lead with a big 3 in the right corner.
“I got the ball and I was open for a spit second and I knew if I was that open, I was going to be able to knock that down,” Page said.
As he ran back on defense, he flashed a three with his fingers as the crowd erupted in excitement.
“I think Spencer is prepared for that moment,” Siverling said. “He’s put in a lot of time in the offseason. He’s a guy that we rely on a lot because we know he can make tough shots.”
Moments later, junior Cam Kuepers hit a top-of-the-arc 3 to put Eau Claire up five with just 1:27 to go in the game.
“Coach has been giving me a lot of confidence in my shot this offseason and this season, so when I’m open, he’s giving me an opportunity to shoot that,” Kuepers said.
The Blugolds made a series of defensive stops and hit their free throws to hold onto the victory.
“I’m really proud of the way our guys hung in there the whole game,” Siverling said. “We were just waiting for the guys to go on a run and usually we don’t like it to take that long, but it did, and we were able to make that run at the end.”
Kuepers finished the game with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds. He was followed by Cole Rabedeaux who scored 17, including 13 in the second half, Page who scored 16, and Carter Brooks who netted 12 points with nine rebounds and four 3-pointers made.
Things got a little testy for a brief moment in the first half when Page was fouled on a 3-point shot with 1:26 to go in the first. He nailed the shot, falling to the ground as former UW-Stout Blue Devil Colton Williams seemingly tackled him.
The two had a few words with one another before Williams was pulled aside by the referee and told to quiet down as he was substituted out.
In the end, Page had the last laugh. Eau Claire’s late rally came seconds after Williams fouled out of the game with just five points.
The Blugolds hit the road this weekend for a pair of games at the Lopata Classic in St. Louis starting at 5 p.m. Friday against Whitworth.
Eau Claire 75, Superior 69
Superior: Mac Reykdal 22, Allen Anderson 19, Vid Milenkovic 13, Joe Kramer 7, Colton Williams 5, Mason Ackley 3.
Eau Claire: Cam Kuepers 18, Cole Rabedeaux 17, Spencer Page 16, Carter Brooks 12, Blake Wacholz 5, Luke Reader 5, Clay Kujawa.
3-pointers: Superior 7 (Anderson 2, Ackley, Reykdal 2, Milenkovic, Kramer 1), Eau Claire 9 (Page 3, Kuepers, Brooks 4, Reader).
Halftime: Eau Claire 31-30.