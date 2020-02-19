For seven straight minutes the Blugolds couldn't miss.
The UW-Eau Claire play-by-play read something like this: Spencer Page 3, Cam Kuepers 3, Blake Wacholz 2, Page 2, Cole Rabedeaux 2, Wacholz 2, Page 2, before Wacholz missed a layup to end the streak.
It was an incredible run for the Blugolds that lasted from the 13:31 minute mark of the second to the 6:32 mark. Unfortunately for Eau Claire, No. 7 UW-Platteville was doing the same thing at the other end, mounting an eight-minute stretch without a miss and showing why the Pioneers are one of the premier teams in Division III basketball, downing Eau Claire 80-56 to spoil senior night on Wednesday evening in Zorn Arena.
“You can’t go bucket for bucket and expect to win, especially when you’re down,” Blugolds coach Matt Siverling said. “I thought we got it going there for a little bit offensively, we just couldn’t provide the resistance that we needed to.”
It was like two boxers punching and counter punching away at each other. The Blugolds would cut the lead down to nine, but the Pioneers always seemed to respond, pushing it back up to double digits.
“That’s just draining on a defense,” Wacholz said.
From the 15:04 minute mark of the second to the 7:04 mark, the Pioneers hit nine straight shots with three of those coming from deep.
“I felt on a few possessions we got hit by screens and we’re talking and that led to open shots and they’re not going to miss open shots,” Rabedeaux said, “and sometimes they had a hand in their face and they just wouldn’t miss.”
With just over five minutes to go in the game, the Pioneers hit back-to-back 3s to extend their lead to 18 and end the Blugolds’ night.
“They’re a really good basketball team, they have all the pieces,” Siverling said. “I thought we did a really good job in the first half defending the 3-point line. ... We knew if they hit seven or eight or more threes we would be in trouble.”
Platteville ended the night shooting 52.5% from the floor and 14 for 21 from 3-point range. Conversely, Eau Claire shot 44.4% and just 7 for 21 from deep.
It put a damper on post-game senior night festivities. Fans stayed a few minutes extra to listen to the five graduating seniors — Rabedeaux, Wacholz, Adam Link, Ethan Weaver and Luke Pannier — say a few words.
“I’m halfway across the country, from Seattle, and to have all these people out here coming to games, it’s huge having that kind of support,” Rabedeaux said. “I couldn’t have been happier picking any other college.”
Wacholz echoed his teammate's sentiments and reflected on his time in Zorn.
“Zorn is special. I’m so happy I made the decision to come here,” Wacholz said. “It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed it here my last four years.”
Link, Weaver and Pannier all started Wednesday night, but rarely see game time and were subbed out at the first whistle.
“It’s a phenomenal group,” Siverling said. “To play basketball for four years is really difficult, but to do it when you’re not playing is even more difficult. We have three seniors that have not had a lot of playing time, but they’ve stuck with it and there’s a lot to be said about that. It’s not easy showing up every day, battling every day, doing the workouts for four straight years and not reaping the rewards of playing time. I just have to give those guys a tremendous amount of credit.”
With the loss, Eau Claire fell three games back of Platteville and two games back of Oshkosh in the WIAC standings. It allowed the Pioneers to clinch at least a share of the regular-season conference title with one game to go.
The Blugolds will wrap up regular season action on Saturday when they head to La Crosse for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
UW-Platteville 80, UW-Eau Claire 56
Platteville (21-3, 11-2): Drew Gunnink 14, Quentin Shields 10, Kyle Tuma 12, Carter Voelker 13, Justin Sovall 6, Alex Ranney 6, Blake McCann 11, Justin Fox 8.
Eau Claire (17-7, 8-5): Cole Rabedeaux 8, Blake Wacholz 7, Spencer Page 12, Cam Kuepers 18, Carter Brooks 5, Luke Reader 6.
3-point goals: Platteville 14 (Gunnink 4, Shields, Tuma 2, Voelker 3, Ranney 2, McCann 2); Eau Claire 7 (Page 2, Kuepers 4, Brooks)
Halftime: Platteville 35-28.