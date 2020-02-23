Bill Wampler is hoping for a bit of déjà vu this March.
Well, maybe not exactly.
The Regis graduate has already lived through a Selection Sunday celebration with the Wright State men’s basketball team. But if it were to happen again this March, the circumstances would be entirely different.
Two years ago, Wampler was just a redshirt forward for the Raiders. When Wright State’s named flashed across the television screen on one of the most hallowed days on the basketball calendar, he knew he wouldn’t be participating in the NCAA tournament. He’d be stuck on the bench for the 14th-seeded Raiders’ matchup with Tennessee.
But things are different this year. Wampler doesn’t just play for Wright State — he stars.
And for one of the Horizon League’s best seniors, it’s now or never if he wants to finally move to the beat in the Big Dance.
“I listen to JJ Redick’s podcast almost every day, and he says one of the things that haunts him is never winning a national championship,” Wampler said. “My goal has been to go to the NCAA tournament, so I think if I don’t get to go there as a player, it would probably haunt me for the rest of my life.”
And for Wampler’s part, he’s doing everything in his power to make it happen, with good effect.
Through Wright State’s first 30 games this season, they’ve won 24. They have a chance late in February to lock up the top seed in the Horizon League tournament and put themselves in position to earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
Through those 30 games, Wampler is second on the team in scoring, averaging 15.8 points per night. His 4.3 rebounds per game are tied for third on the team. The two-time All-Northwest first team selection helped the Raiders earn votes in the AP Top 25 poll in February.
“It’s great, I feel like I’m the best basketball player I’ve ever been in my entire life right now,” he said. “I think I’m more skilled than I ever have been, just from the work that we’ve put in.”
Of course, it’s not exactly a surprise that Wright State is running rampant over the Horizon League this winter. The Raiders were the No. 1 seed in the conference last year, and had a wealth of experience coming back with unfinished business.
The Raiders were the favorite to take the Horizon League’s bid to the NCAA tournament last year, but lost the conference championship game to Northern Kentucky, 77-66. They had to settle for the NIT instead of the NCAA tournament, and lost to Clemson in the first round.
“It wasn’t as bad for me because I knew I had another season, another shot at it with a lot of guys coming back,” Wampler said. “But it was tough, because for those seniors it was the end, and they taught me the ropes at Wright State — what to do, the culture — so it was hard to see those guys go. But this year is a little different, a little more emotional because I know it’s my last chance.”
If this winter’s body of work is anything to go on, the Raiders are on their way to righting those wrongs. They’re 14-3 in their first 17 Horizon League games and have earned a double-bye in the Horizon tournament. They’ll only need to win two tournament games to punch their ticket to March Madness.
Whatever it takes, Wampler just wants to see the Raiders’ slotted into the bracket on Sunday, March 15.
“It’s something I want to experience again, but this time it would mean more because I’m actually playing and not just practicing,” he said. “It would pretty much be a dream come true for me. ... It would mean the world.”
But last year taught Wright State that nothing is for certain in late February and early March.
“You feel a sense of urgency. You want to enjoy the moment, but also work hard to get to the NCAA tournament,” Wampler said.
Wampler’s Wright State career hasn’t been the longest — he transferred to the school from Drake in 2017 — but he has become known for more than just basketball in Dayton, Ohio.
Wampler opened up about his struggles with mental health in a 2018 interview with the Dayton Daily News, becoming an advocate for those in the same boat. He revealed he battled depression throughout his high school years and while leading Regis to the state tournament in 2015.
Things got better after he found a home at Wright State, and now he wants to help others through the same issues.
“It’s been good for me, more than anything else, just because I can talk about it more, talk about what I go through. Just the other day, a kid’s dad came up to me and told me his son has ADHD and said I have had an impact on his life. He even said he shed a tear when I walked out on senior night because it was probably the last time he was going to see me play,” Wampler said. “Just impacting people’s lives is probably the most positive thing, and being there and knowing I can help somebody with something simple like a high-five or responding to a DM on Instagram.
“It means the world, I definitely like being outspoken about it just to help everybody feel like they can be accepted and that it’s OK to be who you are. That’s what I like to say, be happy with yourself, no matter what the circumstances are.”
Wise words from a man who managed to overcome a lot when he got a fresh start with the Raiders.
“The year he sat out (after transferring) was a good year for him. As a basketball player, it was. And as a man, it was,” Wright State coach Scott Nagy told the Dayton Daily News. “He’s been a joy to coach.”
It has given Wampler purpose beyond his life in basketball. But however things shake out with the Raiders over the course of the next month, this might not be the final season of Wampler’s basketball career. If possible, he wants to pursue playing professionally, with an eye toward the leagues overseas.
“It’s a great opportunity to go over there and play professionally, because you really can’t beat playing basketball for money,” he said.
But first, he wants a chance to dance.