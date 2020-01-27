At first, nobody wanted to believe it.
As final exams crept closer and closer on the campus of St. Cloud State University, the chilling winter wind carried murmurs of big changes coming to the Huskies’ athletic programs. Murmurs that were unwelcome in the ears of the school’s football team.
Could the rumors be true? Could the Huskies be cutting their football program, a team which has certainly brought its fair share of success to the school?
“We heard whispers that this could be a thing. But it couldn’t be, because it’s football, right?” said Huskies soon-to-be senior quarterback Justin Czech, a graduate of Chippewa Falls.
As Czech and the Huskies learned soon after the whispers began, not even football is invincible.
St. Cloud State announced on December 10 that it would no longer sponsor a football team, in addition to dropping men’s and women’s golf while adding men’s soccer.
The university gave budget and Title IX issues as reasons for the changes. But that offered no solace for the athletes who no longer had a team to play for, including several from the Chippewa Valley.
“I was told I was going to be there for four years,” said redshirt freshman tight end JD Czech, also a Chippewa Falls alumnus and the younger brother of Justin. “I had my college career planned out. We thought it was stable, otherwise none of us would have went there. So having it be cut out from under us as soon as we get started leaves a lasting impression.”
And now they’re left to pick up the pieces after a blindsiding turn of events they never thought they’d face.
From rumblings to reality
Depending on who you ask, hints of the elimination of St. Cloud State’s football program began making their way around social circles anywhere from three days before the news broke to the day before.
Take freshman defensive back Cade Osborn, for instance. The Regis graduate went into work the day before the program was cut and heard from his co-workers that changes were afoot.
“I didn’t really think anything of it, because I’d never heard of anybody cutting a Division II football program,” Osborn said.
Others who had been around St. Cloud longer, like Justin Czech, were perhaps more in-tune than most.
The rumor first came on his radar on Saturday, three days before the university made it official. He didn’t like what he heard, and he took action about it.
On Tuesday, he and a teammate met with Huskies head coach Scott Underwood.
“I was like, ‘Hey Coach, you’re going to start losing guys to transfers, losing recruits because of these rumors if we don’t have a team meeting,’” Czech said.
They all agreed it was a good idea, and a meeting was scheduled for 4 p.m. that day.
But the plan never made it that far into the afternoon.
Shortly after Czech and his teammate met with Underwood, players were informed they were having a meeting with the university president at 3 p.m.
Some received the news in less fortunate ways than a summons to a meeting. The story was beginning to break outside of campus circles as well.
“I was getting text messages from other coaches saying they were sorry for what happened to our football program,” Osborn said. “I was confused, because I hadn’t heard the news yet.”
The players and coaches met with university President Robbyn Wacker and other athletic department staff that afternoon, where they learned they would no longer play football in a St. Cloud State uniform.
“It was heart-wrenching,” Osborn said. “I went up (to St. Cloud) to hopefully spend my four years there playing football, meeting new friends and starting a new life. But then it just got taken away. It was definitely a tough moment for everybody.”
Tough for everybody, including the coaches.
“(It’s) a hard day,” Underwood told the St. Cloud Times. “You don’t think of (the end) as how it went down today. It’s not how you figure it’s the last time you get to see the kids that you coach.”
Why?
Several factors played a role in the decision to eliminate football and golf from St. Cloud State’s athletic offerings, according to the school.
The changes to the programs bring the university’s offerings to six male sports and 11 female sports, to ensure Title IX compliance.
Finances also played a role. A university press release stated it had an athletics budget deficit of more than $1.6 million over the past four years.
“We made this extremely difficult decision because St. Cloud State faces a convergence of circumstances that required us to change our athletics offerings,” Wacker said in the press release. “This will have a profound impact on our committed student-athletes, our dedicated coaches, and the passionate alumni and supporters who have followed our programs throughout their proud histories. Our student-athletes and coaches approach every day with incredible devotion and desire to be their best and represent St. Cloud State in the classroom, on the field, and in our community. We are grateful for their commitment and will assist them as they move forward.”
Out of the loop
Frustration was commonplace among the players in the aftermath of the decision, especially those from the Chippewa Valley.
They felt there was a lack of communication between the school and the players the decision would be affecting. And it wasn’t a good feeling.
“It’s tough knowing that we’re the ones that are going to be affected by it most, and we don’t even get to hear it firsthand. I think there’s definitely a better way that they could have gone about the process of informing us, but it just came right out of the blue,” Osborn said.
“And this all took place at the worst possible time,” JD Czech said, “as we were all already stressed about finals, which were the next week. So then this was dumped on us and it made us all almost unable to study for finals because we were going to have to figure out where we were going within a couple weeks.”
And those who were part of the program for a number of years were left feeling like they deserved better.
“You work for 22 years of your life to get to this point where you can be a senior, be a captain on your team, and be on a really good team,” Justin Czech said. “Just for all that work to be for nothing.”
Moving forward
Whether they like it or not, St. Cloud State’s former football players will need to find a new home if they want to keep playing the sport.
Out of nowhere, those who thought they had a home felt like high school seniors being recruited all over again.
Justin Czech was in the unique situation of being a quarterback with some experience. He played in six games for the Huskies as a junior, and had two starts as a sophomore.
He figured a former Division II senior quarterback would be coveted on the transfer market, but finding a new home was tougher than he thought.
“I sat down and looked every high-level Division III and NAIA program, went through their roster, and every single one that had a senior quarterback starting this past year, I called their coach and emailed them some film,” he said.
And for all that, he got only one response: Mary Hardin-Baylor. The Crusaders are one of Division III’s elite programs, with a national title in 2018 and a run to the national semifinals this season.
And that’s where Czech will go for his senior year. He had other programs reach out to him on their own, but ultimately Mary Hardin-Baylor was the place he wanted to be.
Others, such as Elk Mound graduate Noah Zurbuchen and Rice Lake grads Parker Buckley and Peyton Buckley, were forced to enter the transfer portal if they wanted to continue playing football as well.
Younger players might have been in a slightly more comfortable situation than the upperclassmen, having been recruited as recently as a year or two ago. Osborn will transfer to UW-La Crosse to play football, and JD Czech is headed to Ellsworth Community College.
“The (St. Cloud State) coaches were a big help to us,” Osborn said. “They did whatever they could to help find us a different school. That’s how a lot of us were able to find a new home.”
And as all the now-former Huskies find their way to new pastures, they leave behind memories of a program that they gave their all to.
“I think the decision by the school will ruin the legacy of not just football, but a lot of different sports,” Justin Czech said, “because they just took away all of the school pride that was left. ... It’s just kind of sad. It’s tough to speak to what kind of a legacy St. Cloud State football will leave, because I don’t think there have been many programs that are 100 years old and as recently as five, six years ago have been ranked in the top five that have cut their programs. I just can’t speak to how that’ll be perceived in five, 10 years.”