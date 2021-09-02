Things were just getting started for Wesley Beschorner when the state's Division III football scene was shuttered.
The former South Dakota QB wrapped up his first season as the Blugolds head coach in mid-November of 2019. It didn't end the way he or anyone involved in the program had hoped, with a five-game skid to drop the squad to 3-7, but there was optimism that things were moving in the right direction thanks to a major upset of St. Thomas and enthusiasm from a new staff.
Four months later the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the Blugolds haven't played since thanks to the WIAC's decision to sit out 2020.
Despite the lack of game days the team hasn't been stagnant. Coaches continued their typical offseason work, assessing game film and working to get the Blugold name out there on the recruiting front. They've also gotten the opportunity to work with players for an extended period on the practice field, taking advantage of an unprecedented amount of time to fine tune without worrying about game planning for an opponent.
So, the last three years haven't exactly gone according to plan for Beschorner, but he remains confident in where the program sits entering Saturday's opener against Luther.
"I know that coaches have done a really good job at recruiting,” Beschorner said. We've got really good kids on the team, so I feel really confident about that."
But of course, the real test is yet to come.
"As far as assessing where we're at, we'll see by Week 4 or 5," Beschorner said.
The Blugolds have the advantage of a sizable crop of players returning for an extra year, granted by the NCAA to make up for lost opportunities due to the pandemic. Beschorner said all but one player decided to return, giving the team some veteran leadership.
"They're a year older, they're a year bigger, they're a year stronger," Beschorner said. "Almost a year and half bigger and stronger."
Among that returning group is running back Austin Belot, the likely focal point of the offense. He was an All-WIAC second team selection after accumulating 958 ground yards and eight touchdowns in nine games.
"He's an exciting player," Beschorner said. "He's kind of got the ability to break one at any time."
He'll be behind another All-WIAC selection, offensive lineman Drew Shrader, while linebacker Victor Martinelli rounds out the team's all-league selections in the fold. He and the rest of the defense got plenty of time to work in a new scheme over the past year as the group adjusted to new defensive coordinator Austin Dickinson.
"The change was something fresh, so having that year was honestly really helpful," Martinelli said. "Not ideal to not be able to play ball, but kind of ideal to be able to get the system in my mind, get a little practice with it, just get some reassurance that I can play well in this system and we can play well in this system. It was great."
Beschorner said the team could use multiple quarterbacks throughout the year, but Jonathan Malueg won the battle out of camp to be the opening day starter. He threw for 368 yards and two TDs in five games in 2019 before suffering a tibial plateau fracture that could have limited him at the start of 2020 if games were played.
"I think the confidence level is there," Malueg said. "Last time we played I was coming in as a sophomore. Now I feel a lot more confident in the offense. And we had a new offense my sophomore year, so I've got another two years of the offense. I know it a lot better."
In addition to Belot, he'll have the team's leading receiver in 2019, Darius Jones, to work with as well.
The Blugolds were not highly ranked in the WIAC's preseason poll conducted by the league's head coaches and sports information directors. UW-Eau Claire slotted seventh out of eight schools, but the belief internally is higher.
"Our expectations are very, very high," Beschorner said. "Obviously our goal is to make the postseason. That's where it starts. And obviously if you're going to make the postseason you've got a chance to win a conference championship. I don't really know any other way to go after it."
The Blugolds open WIAC play on Oct. 2 at UW-Stevens Point after nonconference duels with Luther, Loras and Albion. They're home for three conference matchups: UW-Stout on Oct. 9, UW-River Falls on Oct. 16 and UW-Platteville on Nov. 6.
They are determined to improve on Beschorner's first year as a head coach.
"Coming out of that season and then having the gap year, just the ability to get the whole team back to 100% and realign our goals in the right direction," Belot said. "(We're) just using that bad taste as a driving force for this next season."