How long ago does 2019 feel to UW-Eau Claire football coach Wesley Beschorner?
"A really long time ago," Beschorner said Thursday, minutes before UWEC's first official practice of the year. "To get to this spot where we're at right now, truthfully, I'm very grateful. I'm really grateful for our players. They've allowed us to get to this point."
The Blugolds last played a game 634 days ago, a period expanded by the WIAC canceling last fall's sports competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic. They've practiced in the time since, getting an extended opportunity to hone their skills together last fall and spring, but Thursday marked a real return to normalcy. They are finally preparing for games again.
And much of the team that was supposed to play last year, including those who should have graduated from the program by now, are back.
According to Beschorner, all but one 2020 senior returned for an added fifth year, an option granted by the NCAA due to the unprecedented nature of the past year and change. Among the returners are three 2019 All-WIAC selections: linebacker Victor Martinelli, offensive lineman Drew Shrader and running back Austin Belot.
Leading wide receiver Darius Jones is also back, as well as valuable defensive back Carmelo Rosado. All-WIAC honorable mention Jared Churak, a defensive back, is the lone departure.
Players weren't made available to speak Thursday, but the mass return appears to show a level of confidence from the group in what Beschorner and his staff are working to build at UW-Eau Claire.
"No. 1 is belief and just unfinished business," Beschorner said. "We didn't preform the way we wanted to at the end of the year and I think our kids have a bad taste in their mouth. They're going to get that taste out of their mouth."
The returnees, now a year bigger and stronger, have Beschorner shooting for UW-Eau Claire's first postseason appearance since 2007. He stressed the value of continuity.
'I feel very confident in the team that we have," Beschorner said. "If we do everything in our power to be the best football players we can individually, (I have confidence) that we'll be the best football team collectively."
The WIAC is preparing for a return of football and the rest of its fall sports offerings after canceling last year’s slate before it even began. Beschorner said COVID-19 remains a factor for teams, but expressed satisfaction with how his group has handled it. He said players have done well when it comes to getting vaccinated, serving as leaders for the community.
"It's 100% a competitive advantage, no question about it," Beschorner said of a team’s vaccination status. "I think at all levels of football people are seeing that."
UW-Eau Claire is coming off a 3-7 season in 2019, a result that doesn't display the optimism the first few games brought. The Blugolds started 2-1 in Beschorner's first season at the helm, notably upsetting sixth-ranked St. Thomas at Carson Park for the program's first ever win against the Tommies.
But after splitting the next two games, the squad ended the year on a five-game losing streak.
"Those guys that came back, the seniors and some of the juniors that came back, I'm incredibly excited for those guys," Beschorner said. "They've got something to prove, which I'm fired up about."
The Blugolds have just over two weeks to prepare for their season opener, a Sept. 4 date with Luther at Carson Park. Beschorner expects some strong emotions when he finally gets to walk back on the field in a gameday atmosphere again. He's already felt that just in practice.
"That's already happened," Beschorner said. "That will continue to happen throughout camp and fall season."