The coveted War on I-94 Trophy didn't even make it to kickoff before getting smashed to pieces.
UW-Stout kicker Alec Benzinger was getting off practice boots in warmups when he accidentally hit the plaque, leaning on the fence behind the end zone, dead on with a football. The trophy split down the center upon impact.
A bad omen, maybe, but the Blue Devils didn't let superstition get the best of them. Quarterback Sean Borgerding threw for five touchdowns and the Stout defense forced five turnovers in a one-sided 45-17 victory against rival UW-Eau Claire Saturday at Carson Park.
And when the players gathered together to lift the trophy in the air for a fifth straight year, no one seemed to mind it was in pieces.
"There's duct tape on it right now," said Stout safety Jed Schlegel, who recorded three interceptions on the afternoon. "We'll be good."
The Blugolds got on the board first with a 20-yard field goal from Edgar Ficke-Anderson late in the first quarter, but three second quarter touchdowns from the Blue Devils fortold the outcome. UW-Stout rode a 31-point run in the second and third quarters to a comfortable win.
Borgerding threw his first TD four and a half minutes into the second frame, lofting up a 22-yard pass to Blake Purdy. About six minutes later Kevion McDonald took a sweep toward the visitor’s sideline and followed his blockers 78 yards down the field and to the house.
"We finally hit our stride and were able to get going," Borgerding said. "We got a couple of big plays and then we just kept the gas on."
UW-Eau Claire turned to its third quarterback of the season, working in freshman Parker Bohm from the very start. The Bonduel native split with expected starter Josiah Johnson in the first few series, but Bohm took more and more of the snaps as the game moved along.
Bohm found some success as a dual threat in the first half, rushing for 44 yards and throwing for 54, but played into Stout’s offensive outburst when he threw an interception in the Blue Devil end zone with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.
"Parker's got some talent," UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said. "We were struggling in the run game and he gave us some advantages in the run game. You could see him making some plays. ... They started giving him a couple different looks that he hadn't prepared for, we hadn't prepared for."
A play later, Borgerding found Levy Hamer crossing the field for a 59-yard pass down to the Blugold 10. Borgerding finished the drive with a 5-yard dart to Tyler Seymour right at the goal line to push the halftime lead to 21-3.
It started to get ugly in the third when Stout put 10 more points on the board on a Benzinger kick and a Borgerding-to-Hamer TD, but Johnson returned under center for the Blugolds late in the period and injected some life. He immediately led the Blugolds on a 14-play, 83-yard drive to earn the team’s first touchdown with 12:29 left in the game. He capped it off with a strong personal effort, climbing the pocket through pressure and finding Darius Jones for an 18-yard score.
A Stout 3-and-out later and Johnson commanded another scoring series which ended with a 9-yard pass to Joe Swanson to cut the lead to two touchdowns. A comeback seemed possible when the Blugolds got the ball back with 8:40 remaining, but Johnson threw an interception to Schlegel on the first play of the drive. The Blue Devils slammed the door shut with two more passing TDs in the final nine minutes.
"He did find some rhythm," Beschorner said of Johnson. "We need to find a little more though, too."
Borgerding finished with 239 yards through the air, with Hamer serving as his primary target. He caught four passes for 99 yards and a score. McDonald's long scamper helped him lead the team with 96 rushing yards.
Johnson threw for 193 yards, a season high, despite limited usage. Bohm went 6 for 9 for 56 yards and led the team in rushing despite earning zero yards in the second half. Running back Austin Belot played in a limited role for a second straight game, running for 11 yards while fumbling on one of this three carries.
Belot's backup, Conrad Bolz, led the team with 75 receiving yards and rushed for 15.
There will be positive memories from Beschorner’s first year as the UW-Eau Claire head coach – namely the team’s first ever win against DIII power St. Thomas – but a five-game losing streak to end the season put a damper on the optimism of the early fall.
Adding insult to injury was the scoring disparity during the losing streak. UW-EC was held to 47 points while allowing 201.
"It's a combination of a couple of things," Beschorner said. "Any time you turn the ball over you're going to give up points. And any time you're not getting turnovers you're going to give up points. But yeah, there's concerns with everything. We get back to the basics and we have got to figure those things out."
The Blugolds finished 1-6 in the WIAC and 3-7 overall, a one-game step back in both from Dan Larson's final season. But both Beschorner and Sam Romanski, the team's graduating All-American linebacker, shared optimism toward the foundation that has been set.
"Love 'em," a choked up Beschorner said of the senior class. "They'll always be a part of it, forever and ever. They're going to be the catapult for where we're at."
"You can definitely see the strides," Romanski added. "I've got my full faith in the groundwork this senior class and the classes before us have laid."
The future of members of Beschorner's staff is likely up in the air as the university gives him more autonomy in his first full offseason. UW-Eau Claire had him retain members of Larson's staff from 2018 to ease the transition.
The Blue Devils also started the season off with promise, nearly pulling off an upset of now-No. 8 St. John’s in Week 1. Despite the moral victory, that kicked off a 1-5 start to the campaign.
Still, Stout can hang its hat on ending the season winning three of its final four games, besting UW-Stevens Point, UW-River Falls and the Blugolds. The Blue Devils finished 3-4 in league play and 4-6 overall.
"We played every game tough," Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. "We fell short on a couple games, so it's kind of nice to peak at the end. We put all three facets of the game together."
UW-Stout 45, UW-Eau Claire 17
Stout 0 21 10 14 - 45
Eau Claire 3 0 0 14 - 17
First Quarter
EC: Edgar Ficke-Anderson 20 field goal, 3:19.
Second Quarter
S: Blake Purdy 22 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick), 10:28.
S: Kevion McDonald 78 run (Benzinger kick), 4:50.
S: Tyler Seymour 5 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 0:11.
Third Quarter
S: Benzinger 44 field goal, 11:24.
S: Levy Hamer 9 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 4:46.
Fourth Quarter
EC: Darius Jones 18 pass from Josiah Johnson (Ficke-Anderson kick), 12:29.
EC: Joe Swanson 9 pass from Johnson (Ficke-Anderson kick), 9:50.
S: Parker Fossum 17 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 7:54.
S: Purdy 2 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick), 2:47.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Stout (28-148): McDonald 4-96, Nick Arguedas 11-46, Borgerding 7-7, Shahan Ameen 3-4, J.Dan Sturgeon 3-(-5). Eau Claire (40-105): Parker Bohm 9-44, Antwan Moore 2-26, Conrad Bolz 16-15, Braden O'Laughlin 3-12, Austin Belot 3-11, Will Adair 2-7, Johnson 5-(-10).
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Stout (17-29-0-239): Borgerding 17-28-0-239, Seymour 0-1-0-0. Eau Claire (21-33-4-249): Johnson 15-24-3-193, Bohm 6-9-1-56.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Stout: Hamer 4-99, Arguedas 3-34, Fossum 2-28, Purdy 2-24, Seymour 3-21, Nathan Mrdutt 2-19, McDonald 1-14. Eau Claire: Bolz 3-75, O'Laughlin 6-62, Swanson 5-47, Jones 3-46, Nicholas Kudick 1-10, Belot 1-7, Killy Kitzmann 1-2, Adair 1-0.