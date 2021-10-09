Matt Pomietlo was ready when his number was called Friday night.
An injury to UW-Stout star running back Rayshawn Graham early in the second half thrust the Chippewa Falls native into the spotlight in the War on I-94 matchup with UW-Eau Claire under the lights at Carson Park. He handled the high-stakes moment with ease, keeping the Blue Devils run game active before scoring the game-winning, go-ahead touchdown in UW-Stout's 38-34 victory.
Pomietlo's plunge into the end zone with 2:19 remaining in regulation helped his Blue Devils survive a shootout with their archrivals and keep the series trophy in Menomonie for another year.
"It's happened before," Pomietlo said of his expanded role. "He's had cramps the past few games. So I've always been ready to hop in. I'm always ready."
The Blue Devils lost an 18-point first half advantage and trailed twice in the second half, but still earned their first WIAC victory of the season.
"It wasn't the prettiest game but as I just told them, as long as we score one more point than them we're happy at the end of the day," UW-Stout coach Clayt Birmingham. "I'm proud of those guys. We didn't panic."
UW-Stout appeared on its way to a breezy victory in the first half, with Spring Valley native Sean Borgerding hitting receivers in stride and Graham carrying Blugold tacklers with him. Borderding's second touchdown toss went 79 yards to wideout Parker Fossum to give the visitors a 28-10 advantage with just over five minutes remaining in the first half.
While the Blue Devils were led by experience, UW-Eau Claire turned to freshman QB Harry Roubidoux to keep them in it. He powered a momentum-changing run for the Blugolds before the break, tossing touchdown passes to Will Adair and Joe Swanson to cut the deficit to four.
"That's the fight that our team has and they're going to continue to have it," UW-Eau Claire coach Wesley Beschorner said. "I'm thankful for our guys for fighting. I've got to do a better job, coaches have to do a better job and so do the players. Just executing, doing a couple of those things so we're not in a hole. But I was really proud of them for digging out of that."
The Blugolds took their first lead with 4:56 remaining in the third quarter on a Roubidoux QB sneak. UW-Stout tied it on a 51-yard field goal from Chippewa Falls native Jack Meyer before UW-Eau Claire reclaimed the advantage with a kick of its own. Brady Frantal connected from 16 yards out with 7:40 remaining to put UW-Eau Claire up 34-31.
UW-Stout drove 70 yards on the ensuing drive to secure the game-winning score. Nearly five and a half minutes came off the clock as the Blue Devils inched down the field, gaining more distance on a pass interference penalty than they did on any other play. Pomietlo accounted for 29 yards on the key possession as the Blue Devils strung together positive plays.
Back-to-back 7-yard Pomietlo runs got UW-Stout to the Blugolds 3-yard line. Two plays later, he found space on the left side of the line to reach the end zone.
"I've been playing here since kindergarten at Carson Park," Pomietlo said. "Just coming back here is a really amazing experience. To get back in the game and score my first touchdown, it's a pretty cool experience."
UW-Eau Claire had a chance to answer but UW-Stout's Haydon Miller slammed the door with an interception. The ball was redirected in the air after Roubidoux's intended receiver, tight end Joe Swanson, took a heavy hit. Miller was in position to track it down and allow the Blue Devils to run down the rest of the clock.
Borderding threw for 282 yards for UW-Stout, with 125 of those yards going to Fossum. Graham rushed for 100 before the injury, while Pomietlo finished out the night with 52.
Roubidoux threw for a career-high 306 yards in his first start for the Blugolds. He went 13 for 24 with three touchdowns and the interception.
"I thought he played well," Beschorner said. "First time actually getting a start, so I'm proud of him for that. There are some things we've got to do a little bit better, and I can help him. I've got to do that. It's going to take all of to make sure we execute at the highest level."
Beschorner said during his media availability on Tuesday that UW-Eau Claire would split starting quarterback duties between Roubidoux and Jonathan Malueg like the team did last week against UW-Stevens Point. He named Malueg the starter that day.
Despite that, Roubidoux took the first snaps of the game and never came out. It would have been hard to bench the young signal-caller given his performance on the field.
Beschorner said the quarterback position remains fluid.
"It has to be, just with where we're at," Beschorner said. "Obviously Harry's done a really good job, so I look forward to seeing him out there."
UW-Stout has won the War on I-94 matchup six straight times, cutting UW-Eau Claire's advantage in the all-time series to 51-42-6.
UW-Stout returns home next week to play UW-Stevens Point for the second time this season. The Blue Devils beat the Pointers 45-14 in September in a game scheduled as a nonconference matchup.
UW-Eau Claire hosts UW-River Falls next Saturday.
UW-Stout 38, UW-Eau Claire 34
Stout;13;15;3;7;—;38
UWEC;7;17;7;3;—;34
First Quarter
Stout: Rayshawn Graham 2 run (Luke Cool kick), 10:12
UWEC: Darius Jones 76 pass from Harry Roubidoux (Brady Frantal kick), 7:29.
Stout: Levy Hamer 24 pass from Sean Borgerding (kick blocked), 3:16.
Second Quarter
Stout: Graham 1 run (Camron LeMay from Borgerding), 12:50.
UWEC: Frantal 35 kick, 6:36.
Stout: Parker Fossum 79 pass from Borgerding (Cool kick), 5:02.
UWEC: Will Adair 55 pass from Harry Roubidoux (Frantal kick), 2:32.
UWEC: Joe Swanson 15 pass from Roubidoux (Frantal kick), :07.
Third Quarter
UWEC: Roubidoux 1 run (Frantal kick), 4:56.
Stout: Jack Meyer 51 kick, 1:11.
Fourth Quarter
UWEC: Frantal 16 kick, 7:40.
Stout: Matt Pomietlo 3 run (Cool kick), 2:19.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): UW-Stout (38-139): Graham 18-100, Pomietlo 14-52, Borgerding 4-(-7). UW-Eau Claire (37-133): Austin Belot 27-127, Will Adair 1-7, Roubidoux 4-6, Ivan Ruble 3-6.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): UW-Stout (16-28-1-282): Borgerding (16-28-1-282. UW-Eau Claire (13-24-1-306): Roubidoux 13-24-1-306.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): UW-Stout: Fossum 5-125, Hamer 5-85, Arthur Cox 3-53, Patrick Corcoran 1-7, Bradley Sarauer 1-7, Tyler Seymour 1-5. UW-Eau Claire: Jones 3-112, Swanson 4-91, Adair 1-55, Nick Kudick 3-28, Isaac Garside 2-20.