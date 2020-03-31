There isn’t much that Nate Faanes can’t do as a football coach.
Offense, defense, special teams — it doesn’t matter. The 2009 graduate of Eau Claire North has got a feel for everything.
Just ask Ohio University head coach Frank Solich.
“I think he’s an all-around guy,” Solich said of Faanes, who is one of his assistant coaches. “He’s really good on the field, really good in the meeting rooms. He’s a good teacher to our guys, a great role model. I think he’s got a lot going for himself, and he’s going to be a great coach.”
Faanes’ versatility has allowed for a steady climb up the coaching ladder, with the latest step being his promotion to special teams coordinator for the Bobcats in February.
“I think it shows you the kind of confidence we have in him to name him (special teams coordinator),” Solich said. “To me it was an easy choice.”
The 29-year-old Faanes has been making his way up the ranks over the last decade, with the last several years spent at Ohio.
He was the linebackers coach for the Bobcats in 2019, and a graduate assistant with the program for three years before that. But his journey goes even further back.
After graduating from North in 2009, Faanes served as the quarterbacks coach at Winona Senior High School in Winona, Minn., for four years. From there he went to UW-Eau Claire, where he coached tight ends, quarterbacks and running backs from 2013-15.
And it was all necessary to get to where he is now.
“Being able to work hard and grind it out when the going gets tough is part of it,” Faanes said. “It’s a grind.”
And now when Ohio — a program that’s made a bowl game in nine of the last 10 years — lines up to kick off the 2020 season, Faanes will be overseeing a major phase of the game.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I like it because you get to work with every position group on the field, except for maybe quarterbacks. I’ll work with almost all 120 guys on the roster ... working with position groups that a lot of the time I wouldn’t normally get to. So I’m really excited about it, it’s a huge phase of the game.”
Faanes isn’t new to special teams work, so he won’t be going in blind. He managed the team’s kickoff unit last year, which ranked second in the nation in kickoff return defense.
The Bobcats held opposing kick returners to 16.11 yards on average, which ranked only behind Akron in Division I.
Naturally, that made Faanes a straightforward choice to take over the coordination of special teams. And it didn’t hurt that he works so well with the players either.
“He does a great job communicating with the players, and in a classroom setting he is excellent,” Solich said. “He speaks to players in a manner that they’re able to grasp and produce at a high level. He’s what you look for in a young coach.
“He’s got really good enthusiasm, and it’s not a false enthusiasm, it’s genuine. ... You get the same Nate Faanes every day. He’s not an up-and-down person, he’s a guy that comes ready to work and is on a very even keel.”
The promotion is the kind of dream that can help get coaches through their time as a graduate assistant. For three years, Faanes helped coach Ohio’s linebackers all while attending graduate school at the same time.
It led to long hours, but gave him the experience he needed as he works his way toward his ultimate goal: to be a head coach.
“It was a grind, because you’re taking 12 credits just like a normal student and at the same time you’re trying to help coach and set the full-time (coaches) up for success, help any way you can,” Faanes said. “You’ve really got to love football to do it, and luckily it was a really good experience for me. I learned a lot doing it.
“I’ve been lucky to work with the people I’ve worked with, and ultimately I do think it’s all about the people you work with.”
The experience gave Faanes his versatility, too. He has now coached every facet of the game, with work on offense, defense and special teams.
That’s the kind of well-rounded knowledge required to be a head coach, and Faanes just keeps adding to it every season.
“Being able to coach a lot of positions and learn about all of football is important,” he said. “Having coached on offense makes me a better defensive coach, seeing things from the other side and knowing how you’re going to get attacked on defense because I’ve also game planned against defenses. And vice versa. I think it’s good to have a wealth of knowledge and know every part of the game inside and out.”
Solich, who knows a thing or two after spending more than 20 years as a head coach at the Division I level, sees big things coming for Faanes.
“I think he has a very bright future,” Solich said. “He’s got a real grasp on the entire defense and how that works. And then you look at him and his ability to relate to players, that’s really very, very good. So at a very young age, he’s got an awful lot of pluses. I think he’ll continue to grow, and he already is doing a great job for us, but I think he’ll continue to do an outstanding job and really be a special coach.”