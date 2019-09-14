MENOMONIE — Looking to take a one-point lead in the second quarter, Gustavus Adolphus lined up for a 2-point conversion. Quarterback Michael Veldman had a running back open in the flat, but UW-Stout’s Dylan Peterson leapt in front of the pass, picking it off and returned it to the 20-yard line.
On a normal play, Peterson would have been content with his return, but on a 2-point try, it’s all or nothing for both teams. So, Peterson did what he’s been trained to do; he lateraled the ball to Jed Schlegel, who took it the rest of the way for the 98-yard score.
“That was pretty unbelievable,” Gustavus Adolphus coach Peter Haugen said. “I thought we had it stopped, but then boom.”
The play was one of few defensive bright spots for the Blue Devils, who were otherwise picked apart by Veldman in a 41-31 loss on Saturday at Williams Stadium.
“Our defense wasn’t prepared,” Stout coach Clayt Birmingham said. “Our coaches need to do a better job of getting these guys prepared with all the misdirection.”
It was a weak defensive showing from the Blue Devils defense who had looked spectacular last Saturday in a 14-7 loss to the No. 3-ranked St. John’s Johnnies.
“We gave up too many deep balls,” Schlegel said. “I don’t think we had enough pressure up front either, we just didn’t play as fundamentally sound as last week.”
Veldman, a Division I quarterback transfer from North Dakota State, tallied 249 passing yards with three touchdowns on 64% passing during the game.
“He got comfortable,” Schlegel said, “which was what we didn’t want, and he slung the ball around on our defensive backs.”
The Blue Devils did hold a second quarter lead after quarterback Sean Borgerding connected with a wide-open Levy Hamer for a 57-yard score with 13:56 to go in the half.
The Gusties responded with a 51-yard drive, culminating in a 5-yard quarterback keeper before Peterson and Schlegel combined for their impressive 2-point score to give the Blue Devils a 17-14 lead.
“I saw open field and I yelled to Dylan,” Schlegel said. “It’s what we work on in practice.”
It was Stout's first defensive extra point since November 18, 2000, when Abraham Cruz intercepted a pass from St. John's in the NCAA playoffs and took it back to score a pair.
Things really began to deteriorate for the Blue Devils late in the second quarter thanks to some questionable officiating. Gustavus Adolphus’s Kaleb Scott jumped up into one of Stout’s punt shields during a punt block. The referees met to discuss the play but decided Scott’s block was clean and the Gusties were set up at the 12-yard line with 1:34 left in the half.
“The blocked punt was the worst call I’ve seen in all my years of coaching college football,” Birmingham said. “There is a simple rule, if you jump a shield, it’s a penalty, and seven officials missed that call. I will take care of that on my end.”
Three plays later, running back David Peal punched it in from three yards out to put the Gusties up 28-17.
Stout outscored Gustavus Adolphus 14-13 in the second half thanks to a three-yard rushing touchdown from Borgerding in the third and a late fourth quarter 13-yard receiving touchdown from Tyler Seymore. But it was all too little, too late.
The Blue Devils have the week off before they head across the country to California to take on California Lutheran at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28.
“It’ll be another hard team, so we have our work cut out,” Birmingham said.
Gustavus Adolpus 41 UW-Stout 31
Gustavus Adolpus 8 20 13 0 — 41
UW-Stout 8 9 7 7 — 31
First Quarter
GAC:Josh Kirk 7 pass from Michael Veldman (Veldman run) 8:09; S: Nick Arguedas 18 run (Devan Greene pass) 3:26
Second Quarter
S: Levy Hamer 57 pass from Sean Borgerding (Alec Benzinger kick) 13:46; GAC: Veldman 5 run 5:18; S: Jed Schlegel 98 PAT interpection return 5:18; GAC: Brice Panning 17 pass from Veldman (Jacob Lamb kick) 3:39; GAC: David Peal 3 run (Lamb kick) :20
Third Quarter
GAC: Kirk 9 pass from Veldman (Lamb kick) 10:55; GAC: Veldman 10 run (kick failed) 7:28; S: Borgerding 3 run (Benzinger kick) 1:11
Fourth Quarter
S: Tyler Seymour 13 pass from Borgerding (Benzinger kick) :15
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Gustavus Adolpus (46-128): David Peal 22-67, Veldman 8-44 UW-Stout (28-115): Mick Arguedas 8-38, Borgerding 10-40
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Gustavus Adolpus (18-28-0-48): Veldman 18-28-0-249. UW-Stout (22-46-3-278): Borgerding 22-46-3-278.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Gustavus Adolpus: Kirk 8-114, Brice Panning 6-94 UW-Stout: Levy Hamer 8-138, Seymour 4-66