UW-Eau Claire walked away victors on Saturday but suffered a big loss in the process.
The good news: Star UWEC running back Austin Belot outperformed the entire UW-River Falls offense, leading the Blugolds to a 27-14 victory on homecoming weekend at Carson Park.
The bad news? UW-Eau Claire likely lost its starting quarterback, Jonathan Malueg, for a significant period of time. He was knocked out of action and forced into crutches after taking a hard hit early in the second quarter. The departure put a damper on an all-around strong showing from the Blugolds. The defense recorded five sacks, put constant pressure on QB Ben Beckman and held Hudson native Alex Herink to two catches. The offense put up 447 total yards, by far its best performance of the year.
The only real gripe was the team's five fumbles, two of which went to UW-River Falls.
"We've got to be more ball secure," Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner said. "When we are, holy smokes, we can be good."
The win was UWEC's first in conference play and already pushes the program a victory away from matching last year's overall total of four.
The Blugolds’ rushing game cut through the defense from the start, earning plays of 19 yards and two for 13 on the opening drive. That set up UWEC’s sneaky touchdown play, kicked off by a rollout to the right by Malueg. He found tight end Seth Luckman leaking out to the left side all alone and hit him with a cross-field pass for a 21-yard score.
After forcing a 3-and-out on River Falls’ first drive, UWEC’s Victor Martinelli shot through the protection to block the Falcon punt and set the Blugolds up on the opponent’s 29. The offense drove down to the 7 to set up Edgar Ficke-Anderson for a field goal.
"I honestly blocked that with my butt," Martinelli said. "I didn't want to get a penalty. I was anticipating contact. ... I didn't know what to do, so I just kind of gave a little booty bump and it prevailed."
Less than ten minutes into the game, UW-Eau Claire appeared completely in control. Then Malueg went down, and the entire atmosphere at Carson Park changed.
The sophomore signal caller was hit hard by a pair of River Falls defenders on a quarterback keeper in the red zone with ten minutes and change remaining in the second quarter. He went to stand up after the play but immediately grabbed his left knee and fell back down to the grass. Trainers came out and eventually had to help him off and take him to the medical room underneath the Carson bleachers.
He returned to the sideline for the second half on crutches with his leg wrapped. An initial inspection pointed toward a broken leg and not a knee injury, but he's still likely to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
"What's next? That's what we always think," Martinelli said. "He's a great guy, great player, but I have faith in all the guys on our team."
Josiah Johnson, a UW-River Falls transfer, was forced into action for the fourth time this season against his former team.
"It's a little personal," Johnson said of beating his old squad. "So for sure, it feels great."
Johnson didn’t earn a first down after initially entering, and Ficke-Anderson missed a field goal to inject life into River Falls. The Falcons weren’t able to get far on the ensuing drive, but their punt hit off a UWEC player’s leg and was recovered at the Blugolds’ 43.
That kickstarted River Falls’ first scoring drive, which included an improbable 3rd and 29 conversion, to cut the deficit to 3. Beckman capped it off with a 1-yard dive with 3:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Just when fortunes seemed to be turning sideways, Belot powered the Blugolds to a vital final touchdown before the halftime break. He started the 73-yard drive with a 41-yard run and finished it off with a 3-yard trot to the right of the end zone to push the lead back to 10.
River Falls came out firing in the second half thanks to a flurry of successful screen plays, scoring on a 5-yard run from Luke Fugate with 9:16 remaining in the third. The Eau Claire defense snapped back into form the rest of the way, and the offense ran the air out of the ball to close out the victory. Belot put on a masterful show late in the third when he drove the Blugolds 79 yards on just two runs. The second was a 51-yard jolt featuring a superb cutback to the left side to get by the final Falcon defender.
After forcing River Falls to punt on the following drive, Eau Claire took nearly 10 minutes off the clock on a 17-play drive that ended with a field goal. River Falls had two more chances to try and answer but turned the ball over on downs on both occasions. Martinelli ended the Falcons' last possession on a 4th down sack, allowing Johnson to kneel the rest of the time out.
"It's my first homecoming win," Belot said. "I'm just happy for everybody on the team. It's a big win for us, big step."
Belot finished with 223 yards, 18 more than UW-River Falls' total production, in addition to his two touchdowns.
"I was speechless when I saw how many yards I had," Belot said. "I've got to give it all to the offensive line. They're the guys that are battling. They're the ones that are getting me those yards. I love them for that."
Conrad Bolz was effective as well, rushing for 61 yards on 15 carries.
Johnson, now thrust into the starting role, was able to lean on the successful rushing game on Saturday. He threw eight times, earning five completions for 46 yards. The Minneapolis native said he was ready to go in at any time and now has a full week to prepare for his first start.
"It doesn't change my mindset at all," Johnson said. "I'm just going to practice the same way I always practice — hard, focused."
UW-Eau Claire heads back on the road next week to meet UW-Oshkosh, which moved to 2-0 in the WIAC Saturday with a 20-7 against UW-Stevens Point.
UW-Eau Claire 27, UW-River Falls 14
UWRF 0 7 7 0 — 14
UWEC 10 7 7 3 — 27
First Quarter
UWEC: Seth Luckman 21 pass from Jonathan Malueg (Edgar Ficke-Anderson kick), 10:50.
UWEC: Ficke-Anderson 25 kick, 6:44.
Second Quarter
UWRF: Ben Beckman 1 run (Bobby Patterson kick), 3:40.
UWEC: Austin Belot 3 run (Ficke-Anderson kick), :28.
Third Quarter
UWRF: Luke Fugate 5 run (Patterson kick), 9:16.
UWEC: Belot 51 run (Ficke-Anderson kick), 1:02.
Fourth Quarter
UWEC: Ficke-Anderson 22 kick, 5:10.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): UW-River Falls (31-47): Fugate 21-78. UW-Eau Claire (58-338): Belot 30-223, Conrad Bolz 15-61, Braden O’Laughlin 4-29, Keshaun Story 1-8.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): UW-River Falls (17-31-0-158): Beckman 17-31-0-158. UW-Eau Claire (10-15-0-109): Malueg 5-7-0-63, Josiah Johnson 5-8-0-46.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): UW-River Falls: Brett Wadman 9-64, Alex Herink 2-60, Fugate 3-14, Alex Traxier 2-12, Evan Verhota 1-8. UW-Eau Claire: Killy Kitzmann 2-22, Luckman 1-21, Joe Swanson 2-16, Belot 2-15, Darius Jones 1-15, Story 1-13, Alex Kaminski 1-7.