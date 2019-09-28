St. Thomas coach Glenn Caruso spent two years coaching up Wesley Beschorner while the latter was quarterbacking South Dakota and the former an offensive coordinator. But on Saturday night, the apprentice bested the master and made an enormous splash in the Division III football scene in the process.
UW-Eau Claire got out to a roaring start, scoring two touchdowns in the first minute and a half of game action, and sealed it late with a deflection on a 2-point attempt to earn a 21-19 victory against No. 6 St. Thomas. It’s the first time the Blugolds have ever beaten the mighty Tommies in eight tries.
For Beschorner, it took just three weeks to down one of the best programs DIII has to offer. The celebration after lived up to the enormity of the outcome.
“Our kids fought really hard,” a teary-eyed Beschorner said after the game. “I’m so happy for them. I’m just really really happy for these players and how hard they work. They believed in it and you can win if you believe.”
While the Blugolds never trailed, the ending was far from relaxing for the home faithful. Brad Goetsch missed a field goal from the St. Thomas 20-yard line that would have sealed the game with 2:19 remaining, setting up St. Thomas for one final shot down eight points. The Tommies chipped away down the field until a final explosive play, a 30-yard pass from Tommy Dolan to Gabe Green with seven seconds left on the clock.
The defense had an opportunity to redeem itself on the 2-point play, adding one more tremendous stop to an already strong performance from the bunch.
“Our defense has a motto, ‘Bend but don’t break,’” Blugolds’ junior defensive back Carmelo Rosado said. “That’s what we did.”
Dolan took the snap and looked toward the middle of the end zone, locking in on Tyler Knutson.
“My heart stopped for sure,” UWEC running back Austin Belot said.
But Rosado was in the perfect place to tip it, ending St. Thomas’ hopes of avoiding a major upset.
“My guy went across the middle,” Rosado said. “Right when it came off the hand I just dove for it and searched for the ball and knocked it away.”
The ensuing onside kick went out of bounds for St. Thomas, meaning all quarterback Jonathan Malueg had to do was kneel it to seal the triumph.
“It’s huge for the program,” Rosado said. “It just shows if you trust in your teammates and work together you can get through any opponent.”
Keshaun Story kicked off UWEC’s hot start, returning the opening kickoff to the St. Thomas 19. After a false start, Belot ran 24 yards to the end zone on the Blugolds’ first offensive play of the evening.
St. Thomas’ first offensive play wasn’t nearly as successful, as Josh Parks fumbled on a run to give UW-Eau Claire the ball back on the St. Thomas 34. That set up a 29-yard touchdown pass from Malueg to Antwan Moore which saw Malueg calmly step up in the pocket and loft a pass to the left corner of the end zone.
St. Thomas got on the board with a 5-yard run by Parks with 3:35 remaining in the first period but was stymied by the Blugold defenders until the break. The stout UWEC defense forced the Tommies into three turnovers and got to Dolan three times in the first half an hour of game action.
Belot put the Blugolds up 14 again on the first play of a drive, running 77 yards on a draw down the middle to push the lead to 21-7 with 4:31 left in the second quarter. That lead would hold to the intermission thanks to the UWEC D sacking Dolan on a 4th and 15 attempt in the closing seconds.
UWEC had a chance to pull out to an even larger lead in the first half but didn’t take advantage of St. Thomas mistakes. The Tommies fumbled again on their third possession, allowing the Blugolds to take over at the opponent’s 31. UW-Eau Claire couldn’t get a first, turning it over on downs.
St. Thomas appeared to score a touchdown at 3:10 in the first quarter to tie the game at 14, but the play was called back on an ineligible receiver down field call. The UWEC defense held, forcing the Tommies into a 33-yard field goal that Tyler Knutson missed.
Two plays later, Malueg gave the ball right back to St. Thomas when he threw across his body and right into the arms of Jack Foley. Dolan threw an interception himself on the ensuing Tommies possession, with Cam Swanson snagging the pass in the end zone, but the Blugolds followed with a 3-and-out.
It was frustrating for the Blugolds’ bench, sure, but it turned out the team already had the cushion it needed.
The second half was quiet from both sides, with the UWEC defense notably forcing St. Thomas into four turnovers on downs, until St. Thomas was finally able to put together a 84-yard drive near the start of the fourth quarter. Dolan fell over from the 1-yard line to cap it off and cut the lead to 21-13, but a failed 2-point attempt meant the Tommies still needed another TD and a 2-pointer to tie.
The Blugolds played with fire the rest of the way, failing to cut into the clock with extended offensive possessions, but the defense stepped up time and time again. St. Thomas entered Friday averaging 71.5 points per game but didn’t intimidate its opponent. Dolan only completed 26 of his 60 passes, often missing receivers by a few yards.
“We had pressure,” Beschorner said. “It’s hard to throw when you have hands in your face. ... Our guys did a great job of not allowing him to be as accurate as he had been.”
Belot ran for 142 yards, his third straight 100-plus yard performance since becoming the Blugolds starter. St. Thomas entered the conference allowing an average of zero rush yards per game.
“To fight tooth and nail like we did, to just play every play like we did, I’m just so happy with all my teammates,” Belot said. “I’m just so happy. I’m speechless.”
Malueg was forced to the sidelines for the start of the second half after taking a late hit near the sidelines. Josiah Johnson entered to relieve him before Malueg returned with about five minutes remaining in the game. The two combined for 62 yards through the air on 6 for 14 passing.
UW-Eau Claire faces another top DIII opponent next week when the Blugolds travel to Whitewater to meet the No. 3 Warhawks.