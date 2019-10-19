OSHKOSH — UW-Eau Claire's vaunted defense has often been enough to keep the Blugolds in games this season while the offense manufactures enough points to put the team in the win column.
But not even the defense could save Eau Claire from its worst offensive showing of the season on Saturday.
The Blugolds managed only 112 yards of offense in a 31-3 loss to UW-Oshkosh at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh. It took the Eau Claire offense until the fourth quarter to eclipse the 100-yard mark.
"The ability to get a first down and then sustain that was probably the biggest thing," Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner said. "We'd get a first down and then too many negative plays. ... That was frustrating."
The Titans, meanwhile, got a steady attack from its offense helmed by Cumberland native Kobe Berghammer to slowly pull away. The freshman quarterback rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to recovering from a slow start passing to finish with 114 yards through the air.
"I was just a little tight to start, but felt better and better as the game went on," Berghammer said.
Oshkosh's defense gave the Blugolds (3-3, 1-2) headaches all day, especially in the pass rush. The Titans (5-1, 3-0) wrapped up eight sacks to make things difficult for Eau Claire quarterback Josiah Johnson, who was playing in place of injured starter Jonathan Malueg.
"We didn't throw the ball in time, and when we did we weren't always in the right spot," Beschorner said. "I don't know how many times they got to us, but a couple times it was on the O-line, a couple times on the running back, a couple times on the quarterback. It was all of us that made mistakes."
The Titans held Eau Claire to 56 yards in the first half, tallying four sacks to disrupt the flow of the Blugolds offense. Eau Claire only got seven passes off before halftime for an aerial attack that was generally having success when it had ample time to operate. Johnson completed five of those first seven attempts.
Instead, the Blugolds were forced to turn to the run until down and distance forced their hand. Running backs Austin Belot and Conrad Bolz combined for 63 rushing yards in the first half, but Eau Claire went just 2 of 8 on third-down conversions as drives continually stalled out.
The Titans were able to move the ball though, and Berghammer evaded a tackle and scampered in from seven yards out to give Oshkosh a 6-0 lead with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Eau Claire cut the lead in half with a 22-yard field goal from Edgar Ficke-Anderson on the ensuing drive, but it was the lone bright spot for the Blugolds' offense.
"They do a great job of making you earn it," Beschorner said of the Titans defense. "They're not going to allow you to take three or four (yards), they're going to make you earn it. And even when we thought we'd get those three or four, it turns into one. That was the difference."
The snap on a Blugolds punt attempt early in the second quarter sailed over the kicker's head and out of the back of the Eau Claire end zone, gifting the Titans a safety and stretching their lead to 8-3.
Berghammer added his second rushing touchdown of the day with 5:48 left in the first half, this time from 14 yards out. His 102 rushing yards on the day were a career high.
"I just do what the play call is," Berghammer said. "Our line played amazing today."
Eau Claire's first drive of the second half showed promise, with the Blugolds marching 31 yards on 10 plays. But it sputtered to a stop when they couldn't convert on fourth and 7 at the Titans' 30-yard line.
Despite Berghammer's success, Eau Claire only trailed by two scores for much of the contest as the Blugolds defense battled to keep the team in the game. Eau Claire came up with two sacks over the course of the game and stopped the Titans on third down six times through the first three quarters.
But the dam could only hold for so long. Berghammer broke free from a thick crowd of Blugolds for a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter — his third score of the afternoon — to put the Titans up by 21. Chris Hess dove into the end zone from the two-yard line later in the fourth to extend the lead to 31-3.
"They're a really good team over there," Berghammer said of Eau Claire. "They've played everyone tough this year, so to beat them feels pretty good."
Belot carried the ball 21 times for 102 yards for the Blugolds, but Johnson lost 34 yards on 19 attempts as the Titans defense crashed down on him in the backfield. Johnson finished 9 of 15 passing, good for 49 yards.
The Blugolds return home next Saturday for a matchup with UW-Platteville. Eau Claire hosts the Pioneers at 1:10 p.m.
UW-Oshkosh 31, UW-Eau Claire 3
Eau Claire 3 0 0 0 - 3
Oshkosh 6 9 3 13 - 31
First Quarter
O: Kobe Berghammer 7 run (kick failed), 7:58.
EC: Edgar Ficke-Anderson 22 field goal, 3:42.
Second Quarter
O: Safety, 11:46.
O: Berghammer 14 run (Jaydon Haag kick), 5:48.
Third Quarter
O: Haag 32 field goal, 4:12.
Fourth Quarter
O: Berghammer 38 run (kick failed), 14:05.
O: Chris Hess 2 run (Haag kick), 4:18.
Team & Individual Statistics
RUSHING (att-yds): Eau Claire (44-63): Austin Belot 21-102, Conrad Bolz 8-24, team rush 1-(-29), Josiah Johnson 14-(-34). Oshkosh (39-241): Berghammer 15-102, Peter Maccudden 8-64, Hess 9-51, Joe Franks 5-13, Tony Steger 1-10, Riley Kallas 1-1.
PASSING (comp-att-int-yds): Eau Claire (9-15-0-49): Johnson 9-15-0-49. Oshkosh (11-27-0-114): Berghammer 11-27-0-114.
RECEIVING (rec-yds): Eau Claire: Will Adair 4-37, Joe Swanson 1-9, Belot 2-2, Bolz 1-1, Antwan Moore 1-0. Oshkosh: Justin Kasuboski 4-44, Mitchell Gerend 3-25, Maccudden 1-20, Steven Makinen 1-19, Tony Steger 1-10, Ryan Hayes 1-(-4).