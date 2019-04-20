The remaining staff was a point of emphasis when UW-Eau Claire announced Dan Larson would be stepping down as head football coach in January. Athletic Director Dan Schumacher noted his pleasure with the group’s ability to move the program in the right direction and the desire of the administration to avoid the need for the coaches to move their families somewhere new.
While defensive coordinator Matt Ebner listed a number of reasons he’s relieved he’s still around, it was that familial aspect that came up first.
“I do have a young family,” Ebner said. “I have two young boys. Part of this profession is that there are always going to be times where you have to uproot and move, but for me it’s nice to be able to keep your feet grounded for a while. That way your family has some consistency.”
Ebner, a UW-Eau Claire alum, is the highest ranking of Larson’s former assistants still on with new head coach Wesley Beschorner. As Beschorner works to implement his new offensive scheme, the other side of the ball gets close to the status quo.
From a football perspective, retaining Ebner made a great deal of sense after the defensive progress the team made in his third year at the helm. The Blugolds led the WIAC with 39 sacks and recorded double-digit interceptions for the first time in 11 years. The squad was in the top half of the WIAC in total and pass defense and were No. 1 in the conference in red zone defense. The leader of the defense, linebacker Sam Romanski, earned AP and D3football.com All-American honors, the program’s first All-American since 2013.
The athletic department was so pleased with Ebner’s performance that the head coaching search was shifted to offensive-minded candidates.
“Coach Ebner’s defense did a great job this year,” Schumacher said at Beschorner’s introductory press conference. “We needed to match that energy, match that scheme and match the offensive skillset to the defensive skill set.”
Ebner said it’s important to him to continue to build and see his plan come to fruition.
“When I first came into this football program three years ago, I knew that this was a program that had been struggling,” Ebner said. “Obviously it was a goal of mine to get this program back to a spot where it was recognized on a national level, a team that could compete on a national level. We put in a lot of work those first three years trying to get this program back in a position where we can start to reach those goals. After last season, those things are finally starting to show up.”
He also valued UW-Eau Claire’s openness with the process and dedication to standing by him and his co-workers.
“That’s something that Dan Schumacher was committed to,” Ebner said. “Those are the things he told us from day one. It’s nice to have that support from your administration, an administration that understands the good work that we’ve done here over the past three years.”
Ebner served as the interim head coach for about a month and a half while the search process was underway. He’s worked with Beschorner to catch the new head coach up on the progress the team made between the end of the season and Beschorner’s hire on Feb. 26.
“There’s always going to be a little bit of a transition period no matter what,” Ebner said. “When Coach Beschorner first got in here, there’s the process for us as a coaching staff of getting to know him and what he’s all about, what his vision for this football program is going forward, but the same thing on his end. ... It was that process of figuring out who were are as a coaching staff and what our strengths are.”
While there is an adjustment period, the consensus around the program is the continuity on the staff has helped in the spring.
“That has been good for a lot of players,” Beschorner said. “It hasn’t been a total turnover where they have to know eight new coaches.”
For Ebner, the rest of spring ball is about laying the foundation to take the defense to the next level.
“A big part of it is just our guys having another year where they’re more comfortable with what we’re doing,” Ebner said. “We bring back a roster, especially from a defensive standpoint, that really has a lot of experience. ... Now going into this next season here, we’re getting to the point where those young players are going to be juniors and seniors that have taken a lot of reps for us. That understanding and confidence in what we’re doing defensively is really going to help us take that next step.”