UW-Stout’s Mason Olson was living out a dream when he began reaching out to NFL teams about the possibility of attending their rookie camps this spring.
The former Blue Devil defensive lineman’s long journey to get to this point made the experience even sweeter.
“Just an up and downhill battle,” Olson said this week about his potential path to the pros. “It’s been a hell of a road just to get that opportunity.”
Due to the coronavirus shutdown, that opportunity may not come to fruition. The UW-Stout standout is starting to come to terms with that reality.
“It’s definitely been a rollercoaster,” Olson said.
Olson, now 24, is on the older end of the spectrum for incoming professional players. That’s due to a two-year gap between schools, his junior college, North Dakota State College of Science, and UW-Stout.
The Clear Lake, Minn., native was an all-conference MVP in high school, but he said his size held him back from high-level collegiate interest early on. So he opted to head to NDSCS in 2014, where he bulked up to 280 pounds and blossomed as a two-way starter.
“He was a guy that did everything humanly possible that he could do to help the team,” said Jasen Klimek, who managed special teams and D-line work while Olson was at NDSCS.
That passion, which Klimek said inspires him to this day, led Olson to play both ways. The Wildcats were down several offensive linemen due to injury and Klimek said the backups weren’t performing to the staff’s hopes.
So Olson stepped up and offered to play offensive line in addition to his regular duties. Klimek and Olson then worked for a few weeks after practice on his cardio, doing sprints every day until he had the stamina to get into game action on offense.
“He’s probably the only reason we made it to the (conference) championship game that season,” Klimek said.
The Division I offers began to materialize, and Olson said North Texas was the best fit among them. After redshirting a third year at NDSCS to gain needed credits, he was ready to join the Mean Green. He visited campus and started jumping through the logistical hoops.
Then, his transfer hit a snag.
“We were going through, getting all my schooling together,” Olson said. “My classes, my housing, everything was kind of go, go, go for spring. It was maybe two or three weeks before the end of the semester and I get that call no one wants to hear, that, ‘Hey, we still can’t accept you through the NCAA.’”
Olson said his credits for his welding degree, a technical program, did not count as transferrable. So he’d have to take another year of classes and lose a year of eligibility to go to a Division I or II school.
“It kind of sent me on a downhill kind of feeling,” Olson said.
Instead, he stepped away from football and joined the workforce. He wasn’t thinking about playing football again, and even began an engagement that has since been broken off.
But then he met Trevor Glomski, a trainer and director of operations for ETS Performance in Minnesota, who got him back on a football track. Glomski saw potential in Olson, helping him get back into game shape almost two years after he last took a competitive snap.
“We really focused in on mobility,” Glomski said. “It’s more or less getting his hips mobile and not risking injury.”
Glomski was familiar with the Blue Devils after ETS helped train the UW-Stout football program. The Blue Devils’ offensive line coach, Derek Branch, also coached Glomski while he was playing college ball at Concordia-St. Paul.
Glomski reached out to the ETS coordinator who was running the UW-Stout program, asked for contact info and got in touch with Blue Devils head coach Clayt Birmingham. As Glomski said, the rest is history.
“He obviously walks in the door and you’re like, ‘There’s a good-looking athlete, big dude, big farm kid,'" UW-Stout defensive line coach Jake Schiff said. “He said his goal was he wants to get in the NFL and get in rookie camps. And that’s what he’s doing.”
Olson noted the rust he had to deal with in his first year with the Blue Devils, which saw him play in nine games and record 28 tackles and a sack. He came into his own this fall, when he moved into a starting role.
He upped his sack total to three while recording nine of his 31 tackles behind the opponent’s line of scrimmage. Olson earned second team All-WIAC honors after personally setting Stout foes’ offenses back a combined 61 yards.
“Whitewater’s got a kid that’s probably going to end up in the NFL next year,” Schiff said. “That kid was all over Twitter and everywhere, just bullying guys. … And Mason really made his life miserable down there when we played him. That kid said to him during the game, ‘I can’t move you. I can’t block you.’
“After the game, he came up and his coach came up and said, ‘If I get a shot at the NFL, you should get one too.’”
At 6-foot-2, Olson is on the shorter end of NFL defensive linemen. He’s made up for that with his strength, one of the aspects of his game that make him appealing to scouts at the next level. He benched 225 pounds 36 times at his pro day, which would have put him third overall and tops among defensive linemen at this year’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
“He’s one of the strongest athletes we’ve ever worked with,” said Glomski, who is still working closely with Olson.
He held his pro day in Whitewater in mid-March and said the Green Bay Packers were in attendance. He also said he’s worked on getting into rookie camps with the Seattle Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings.
Rookie camps proceeding as planned in early May seems highly unlikely though, considering the current state of the pandemic. Like many across the globe right now, all Olson can do now is wait.
“I’ve given up everything to chase this dream,” Olson said. “This is huge for me.”