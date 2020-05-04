Tyler Leach proved he could handle both adversity and pressure at the prep level.
A former golfer at Spring Valley, Leach took home two WIAA Division 3 state titles, including a 2018 crown that required an improbable comeback. The then-senior fought back from down five strokes on the final day of competition to become the fifth small-school golfer to win a pair of Wisconsin individual championships since the state went to three divisions.
But there’s a big difference between D3 prep golf and NCAA Division I competition. Would there be jitters jumping to a much higher level, or at least an adjustment period of sorts?
For Leach, not really.
“I knew the expectations were high, but I also had a lot of confidence in my abilities,” Leach said. “Growing up, I just loved playing golf all the time. I never really looked at it as a job, so I think that love made it easier for me to handle the expectations. I was just going out and enjoying the game."
Leach stormed onto the DI scene last year at Marquette, becoming the latest success story in a golden era of Golden Eagles golf. He was the third straight Marquette golfer to take home Big East Freshman of the Year honors, helped the program earn a third conference title in five years and competed in the NCAA regionals.
He was on pace to improve on his freshman year after this fall, bringing his strokes per round down by over two, before the coronavirus brought an end to all NCAA spring sports competition.
“It’s kind of been a bit of an up and down as far as emotions,” Leach said this week over the phone, now back in the western half of the state.
He was right to say there were high expectations, especially after strong tune-up performances in the fall of 2018 for Marquette. Wisconsin.golf, which began factoring the collegiate fall season into its rankings that year, listed Leach as the top golfer in Wisconsin’s 2018 class.
“Leach proved the size of the pond was no factor in him being the biggest fish in it,” wrote Rob Hernandez, who has covered the state’s golf scene since 1987.
At the 2019 Big East Championships in South Carolina, Leach once again proved he can handle the heat. He finished seventh after entering the final round as one of four players under par, recording the second most birdies of anyone at the event to help Marquette claim hardware.
That led to an opportunity to compete at the NCAA regionals at an early point in Leach's collegiate career. He shot a pair of 79s in Austin, Texas.
“Those two back-to-back were pretty big,” Leach said. “Especially the regional tournament, we played at the University of Texas’ golf club, and I think that was the hardest golf course I’ve ever played, easily. And Texas went out and as a team shot something like 20-under par. It was just crazy how good they played and how good those players are.
“It was kind of a wakeup call. I didn’t play very well, but even if I did play well, I would have to play really, really well to be in the running. It just kind of motivated me to work even harder.”
Marquette head coach Steve Bailey, a four-time Big East Coach of the Year, said it was clear during the recruiting process that Leach had the skill and pedigree to succeed. After dealing with him closely, Bailey said the sophomore’s level of confidence is what makes him special.
“We’ve kind of had this running conversation the past couple of years of if Tiger (Woods) was to come to Spring Valley and play Tyler 10 times Tyler guarantees he would beat him at least once,” Bailey said. “The guys on the team obviously tell him, ‘You’re out of your mind.’
"But you know who he is. He's so confident in his ability and doesn't really care what other people think."
Leach won’t get to gun for another team Big East title this year, but still made memories in a shortened sophomore campaign. He earned his first collegiate victory in October at Crooked Stick Golf Club, edging out 2019 US Amateur runner-up John Augenstein of Vanderbilt.
“That field at Crooked Stick was probably the best field we played all year,” Bailey said. “(Leach) didn’t put his energy and effort into thinking about who he was playing against, who the competition was. It doesn’t matter that I’m Tyler Leach of Spring Valley, a town of less than 2,000 people. This is what I prepared for.”
Leach, who grew up playing on the Spring Valley Golf Course his family owns, finished in Marquette’s top two in six of the Golden Eagles’ seven tournaments. He was also able to make trips to Scotland, Hawaii and Puerto Rico.
“We went to a couple surf competitions,” Leach said of the Hawaii tournament. “First day we were there, I didn’t wear enough sunscreen and I got pretty sunburned. And then Scotland was unbelievable. Pretty much every single course we played was breathtaking, right along the ocean. Words can’t really describe it.”
Now he’s back home in Spring Valley, training and hoping for summer competitions to go on as planned. He’s getting on the course every day and even started running, something he said he used to hate doing.
The early return home has also resulted in more family time, so there’s been some board games in the mix as well.
“I don’t think they’ll ever be a time like this again in my life where we’ll all be at home for this long of a period,” Leach said. “So I’m just taking this the best I can.”