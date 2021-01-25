The 2019-20 campaign was a stellar one for UW-Eau Claire hockey — even while considering how it ended.
Both the Blugolds men’s and women’s programs earned spots in the NCAA Tournament, making UWEC one of just three schools in Division III to earn a bid in both fields. The teams didn’t just get tourney berths, but home games and a bye in the brackets.
Unfortunately for members of both squads, especially the seniors, those high-stakes games were never played. The DIII men’s and women’s hockey tournaments were called off after the women’s first round was played and before the men even started.
“It’s hard to describe the feeling,” men’s coach Matt Loen said. “It’s kind of like you’re left with an empty stomach. I will remember that for the rest of my life. I really had a good feeling about our team.”
The season was full of positive moments. The men came back to beat the defending national champions, UW-Stevens Point, in the WIAC Championship game to earn the program’s third Commissioner’s Cup. The women made history, securing the program’s first ever regular season WIAC title. Still, it will always be tied with heartbreak.
Now, as the teams prepare to finally get back on the ice, the Blugolds are ready to start a new chapter.
“Those guys have got a huge chip on their shoulder for getting the final part of their season taken away last year,” Loen said. “That’s kind of a motivation this year. We have a lot of our core back. Let’s try to finish out last season this season.”
Both programs will begin an abridged WIAC-only 2021 schedule next week with games against UW-Stevens Point. The women will host the Pointers on Wednesday, while the men will travel to Stevens Point in a championship game rematch that same night. Opening faceoff is set for 7 p.m. in both games.
Women’s hockey teams will play an eight-game conference schedule, while the men will play 10 games. Fans are not allowed at any WIAC events this winter.
The Blugolds hope there’s another NCAA Tournament bid waiting at the end of that slate.
“Last spring, (I) definitely had a hard time dealing with that,” forward Jon Richards said of the abrupt ending. “But now that we’re back on the ice I know that you’ve got to take each day for the gift that it is and we’ve just got to make the most of it, use that energy to try and get back to where we were.”
The men need to replace leading scorer Jake Bresser, an Eau Claire Memorial grad who ended his collegiate career with a 33-point season and a CCM/AHCA first team All-American nod. But thankfully for Loen’s bunch, they return the team’s two other All-Americans, first team goalie Zach Dyment and second team defenseman Adam Parsells. Dyment led the WIAC with a 1.53 goals against average and .935 save percentage as a junior while recording six shutouts. Parsells was second among WIAC defensemen with 24 points.
Also returning is Richards, who finished second on the team with 28 points and first with 12 goals last season, as well as fellow forward Andrew McGlynn. The latter scored 11 times and accumulated 27 points as a sophomore.
“I think our goal is to win the WIAC regular season, then the WIAC tournament and then hopefully get a bid to the NCAA Tournament,” Loen said.
The women return their leading scorer in Hanna Zavoral, who was nearly a point-per-game player with 25 last season, but lose some major pieces. Forward Elizabeth Bauer graduated following a 21-point season that earned her AHCA second team All-American honors and the Blugolds’ MVP honors. There will also be a new player in net for the first time in four years after the departure of Erin Connolly, an AHCA first team All-American and finalist for the organization’s player of the year honor.
“We’re young this year,” women’s coach Erik Strand said, “younger than we’ve been for the past few years. I think we have 21 underclassmen, either freshmen or sophomores. So you have that young kind of attitude, that young intensity where they’re not afraid of anything yet because they haven’t been in battle. But they’re just bright-eyed and ready go. They’re just so happy to be here.”
Some new faces will need to step up for the team to make a fourth-straight tournament berth, but five other double-digit scorers also return besides Zavoral: forwards Emma Peterson (19 points) and Ella Ierino (16) and defenders Hallie Sheridan (14), Morgan Zirbel (14) and Bree Osborne (14). That keeps hopes high for what the roster is capable of.
“I’m very excited,” Strand said. “We want to get to the point where we’re playing games because it’s like a little kid with a new toy. You just want to get it out, unwrap it and play with it.”
The Blugolds will play every other member of the WIAC twice in back-to-back series, which could create some chippy moments. All men’s and women’s programs in the conference will make the WIAC Tournament, which will start on March 10 for the women and March 18 for the men.
“It’s going to be a very fast sprint to the finish line,” Strand said. “It’s a tournament-like atmosphere, right from day one. ... It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve seen and hopefully will ever see again.”