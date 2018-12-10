It was a disappointing result for the second time in a row at Zorn Arena for the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team on Monday night. After a crushing home loss just over a week ago, the Blugolds fell to Carleton College (Minn.) 79-74 on Ken Anderson Court.
After the Blugolds led by as many as 10 points in the first half and appeared to have the game under control, the Knights came storming back behind their 59 percent shooting from the field. Eau Claire’s inability to get stops in the second half erased its lead and allowed Carleton’s junior forward Kent Hanson to explode for 32 points.
“We talked about getting stops at halftime and wanted to come out and do that better in the second half,” Blugolds junior guard Cole Rabedeaux said. “They just found things, got through our defense and were able to keep scoring.”
Carleton gained its first lead of the second half at the 13:03 mark, 53-52, and would not relinquish it for the remainder of the game. Back-to-back 3s from senior guard Ben Widdes and Rabedeaux ignited the home crowd and brought the Blugolds back within one point with 10 minutes left.
After another Rabedeaux 3-pointer tied the game at 64 with 7:54 to play, Eau Claire was unable to inch closer as it dropped their third game of the young season (5-3).
Along with their defensive woes, the Blugolds turned the ball over 12 times leading to 20 points for the Knights.
Eau Claire was able to keep up with Carleton’s hot shooting early, thanks in large part to Blugold forward Spencer Page. The freshman from Rice Lake shot four-of-four from deep off the bench leading to 12 points halfway through the first half.
“My mindset coming in is just maintaining the energy we start the game off with,” Page said. “If the ball is in my hands and the guy doesn’t have a hand up, I’m going to let it fly.”
That mentality led Page to his most made threes in a game this season (4) and to 16 points for the game. Rabedeaux led the Blugolds with 17 points while Widdes and sophomore guard Cam Kuepers each totaled 10 points.
Ultimately, it was defensive struggles and turnovers that caused Eau Claire to fall to a team fresh off a 49-point loss.
The Blugolds will have an opportunity to redeem themselves back in Zorn Arena Saturday
They will tip off against St. Norbert at 5 p.m. in the final nonconference title of the semester.
After a trip to Nashville on Dec. 28 and 29, UW-Eau Claire begins WIAC play on Jan. 2 on the road at UW-River Falls.
Carleton 79,
UW-Eau Claire 74
Carleton (3-5): Henry Bensen 1, Quinn Johnson 6, Matthew Stritzel 21, Kent Hanson 32, Noah Plewa 9, Carlston McKenzie 10.
UW-Eau Claire: Steve Christiansen 7, Ben Widdes 10, Cole Rabedeaux 17, Cam Kuepers 10, Wilyam Wright 2, Spencer Page 16, Sean Miller 5, Blake Wacholz 4, Ryan David 3.
3-Pointers: Carelton 7 (Stritzel 4, Hanson 3); UW-Eau Claire 10 (Christansen, Widdes, Rabedeaux 4, Page 4).
Halftime score: UW-Eau Claire 42-40.