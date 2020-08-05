Mallory Sterling and Madison College softball couldn't have asked for a better start to the season.
The WolfPack opened the spring 8-0, sweeping eight different foes in a three-day span at the N4C Dome Jamboree in Rosemont, Ill. Sterling, a Chi-Hi graduate, earned a victory in her first collegiate start on the mound and hit over .300 in the batter's box.
The team found its groove, and was preparing for a week of warm days competing down in Florida, when Sterling and her teammates got the same bad news every other athlete received in March. The coronavirus pandemic brought a premature end to her first season, sending her back north from the state capital to Chippewa Falls.
"We worked all fall, we worked so hard," Sterling said. "We had practice, then we'd have lifting right after. We scrimmaged all these teams in the fall to get us ready for the spring season and also show us what we need to improve on. And then it's all over."
That can be frustrating to deal with at the junior college level, where showing off your skills and getting noticed is often paramount. Thankfully, the year wasn't without worth. The 2019 All-Area softball player of the year will just have to settle for the progress she made in scrimmages, practices and five games of live action.
She at least showed positive signs in the games that counted, albeit in a small sample size. She credits that to the fall, when the WolfPack played 17 low-stakes contests, including ones against WIAC foes UW-Oshkosh and UW-Stevens point as well as Division I UW-Green Bay.
"The fall's where we really focus on the small things we need to improve on," Sterling said.
It also gave her time to learn a new position, since Madison College began experimenting with her in the outfield.
"In high school I usually just pitched and here they had me working a lot of outfield too," Sterling said. "They said they were probably going to put me somewhere else, but they weren't really sure yet. The first day of practice rolls around and we had more infielders than outfielders. They're like, 'Well, we're just going to work with you in the outfield then.' I like it out there. I've learned a lot."
That added versatility should assure her more playing time going forward.
"She's very valuable to a team because of her various talents, being able to play in the field and pitch," Madison College coach Leo Kalinowski said. "And also, she's a very strong hitter and a great teammate."
Sterling earned four hits in 11 at bats in Rosemont, good for a .364 average, while driving home three runs and walking twice. Her only outing as a pitcher came against Elgin Community College, when she allowed four earned runs in five innings in Madison College's 15-4 triumph.
"That was pretty nice, winning your first pitching game in college,” Sterling said.
She'd have to wait much longer to earn her second victory than she initially thought.
Batting cages were closed when Sterling first returned to Chippewa Falls, so she was limited to playing catch in her yard at the start of the pandemic. Now she's able to get hitting again and has been following the lifting program the WolfPack softball team sent out in the early stages of the summer. She has to be cautious, though, because she works in a retirement home.
Sterling said she's returning to Madison College for a second year, but classes will be online and the WolfPack's usual fall schedule has been wiped out. She and her teammates will simply practice, praying a spring season can be played.
That may be taxing at points, but Madison College was interested in Sterling to begin with because the staff felt she could handle adversity.
“I love the way she competes,” Wolfpack assistant coach Terry Ruchti told the L-T last year. “You’re not going to beat her because she never quits. She keeps fighting.”