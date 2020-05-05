It didn’t take long for Ashley Hickman to see that Kaylee Frenette would have no trouble fitting in.
Hickman arrived at Upper Iowa as an assistant softball coach last year with no prior knowledge of the Chippewa Falls graduate. But in her first week working with the team, it was apparent that the freshman could be a difference-maker for the Peacocks.
“Seeing her that first week on the field, she had some grit with her. She was determined to get better, but also make an impact with her teammates too,” said Hickman, who took over head coach duties for Upper Iowa this season.
Hickman was right. Frenette wasted no time at all carving out a role with the Peacocks, starting all 47 of the team’s games and posting a .329 batting average while hitting near the top of the order and patrolling the middle infield.
Frenette knew she’d have a chance to fight for playing time when she got to Upper Iowa. But she didn’t know it would turn into such a key role early on.
“I definitely didn’t expect to be in a starting role right away as a freshman,” she said. “You don’t see that very often, but I’m very grateful it worked out that way.”
It was especially notable for someone who got into the mix fairly late, relatively speaking.
Following her graduation from Chi-Hi in 2018, Frenette was planning to play softball at UW-Eau Claire. But while she was playing with her summer team that year, Upper Iowa reached out in late July to see if she’d be interested in suiting up for the Peacocks.
“When I went down to visit, I fell in love with the school and everything that the program was about,” Frenette said. “It was just an opportunity that I could not turn down.”
And so the future of her softball career changed course. She made her way to Fayette, Iowa, and started preparing for life as a Division II athlete.
Hickman is glad she did. The Peacocks have been able to rely on the former Cardinal since day one.
“As an infielder, she keeps things calm out there. She might be passionate and fiery, but she has a calm presence about her. She can give high-fives if she needs, or she can light a fire,” Hickman said. “Her role is in the leadership portion (of the game), but she also is just a really good teammate.”
It took a bit of an adjustment to get used to the new scenery, but not much. Frenette was getting on base with regularity before too long.
“Softball-wise, it took a little adjusting,” she said. “Obviously the level of play is way higher than at the high school level. So it took a little while to settle into my shoes, but once I did it just felt like the game of softball that I love.”
Before this season was canceled in response to COVID-19, Frenette was on pace to keep shining. In 15 starts this spring, she was hitting .319 from the leadoff spot.
“She’s a true leadoff. She gets our lineup going and really ignites things when she gets on base,” Hickman said.
The strong start to her sophomore campaign involved overcoming a torn labrum suffered toward the end of her first year on campus.
While she had worked hard to get her strength back over the fall and winter, Frenette wasn’t expecting to play right away this spring. It took a week going 1 for 10 to shake off the rust, but a 2 for 4 day against Drury on Feb. 21 sparked an eight-game hit streak.
“I think the biggest part is just trying not to be too much of a perfectionist,” Frenette said. “Errors are going to happen, and you’re going to go into a slump once in a while. It’s going to happen because the teams you’re playing against are better, balls that might have fallen in high school won’t fall in college. But if you persevere through that, you’ll come out on top.”
With the rest of the season lost, Frenette has returned home for the rest of the school year. But she’s been able to get in plenty of softball work, a perk of having four younger siblings.
“They’ll play catch with me every day,” she said. “We’ll go and we’ll hit softballs off the tee, and go down to the middle school field and hit ground balls to each other. It sucks that we don’t get live pitching, but that’s all we can do and that’s what we’re going to work with.”