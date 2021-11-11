UW-Eau Claire volleyball players felt they didn’t play at their best the last time they matched up with Greenville. They felt the same way Thursday night.
But both times, the Blugolds gave enough to get a victory. And this go-around, it was with the teams’ seasons on the line.
The front line was stellar as UW-Eau Claire secured a straight-set victory against the Panthers to open NCAA Tournament play in a packed McPhee Center. The Blugolds advance to play Gustavus Adolphus, which bested the University of Chicago earlier Thursday in the Blugolds’ home gym.
Three Blugolds had double-digit kills, with Arianna Barrett recording 11 and the duo of Kendra Baierl and Makenzie Bachmann right behind her with 10, in a 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 triumph.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Blugolds coach Kim Wudi said. “We didn’t play particularly well as far as our standards are, but at the same time I thought we were gritty and we recovered pretty well from the mistakes that we made. I’m happy with the win. We’ve got to clean up some things before we play Gustavus tomorrow.”
UW-Eau Claire’s greatest test came in the first set.
The teams were separated by just one point for a majority of that battle until UW-EC went on a six-point run to end it. An ace from Taylor Scalia put an exclamation point on the closing burst.
UW-Eau Claire only trailed once the rest of the match, when Greenville went up 1-0 in the third set. The second saw UW-EC get out to an early 6-1 advantage after forcing the Panthers into an error. Greenville got within three on five occasions before the Blugolds closed on a 5-2 run. A booming kill by Barrett put the hosts in the drivers seat.
Four three-point runs for the Blugolds in the third kept UW-EC a step ahead. An attack error by Greenville’s Jasmin Smith ended it and sent the crowd into a frenzy.
Thursday’s NCAA matchup was the second of the season between the two squads. They previously met as part of a tournament in Chicago at the start of October. That match went down to the wire, with the Blugolds winning four of the final five points to secure a 15-11 advantage in the decisive fifth set.
The Panthers’ slower pace requires an adjustment for the Blugolds, used to some high-octane programs in the WIAC.
“That throws you, when you have to adjust your tempo,” Wudi said. “I thought that in the first match we played against them we came out really strong and then we let up for two sets and their hitters got really hot. It was definitely a battle. Tonight I don’t think we ever really hit our stride necessarily, but at the same time I thought we played a lot more consistently.”
Wudi reminisced about the last time she experienced a home NCAA tournament match, back in 2006, when the Blugolds were announced as regional hosts earlier this week. The atmosphere Thursday matched her memories, and created new ones for the Blugold players.
“It’s pretty wild,” sophomore Charlie Nelson said. “The atmosphere is great. To have all our home fans and students at the university and our parents, it’s pretty special. To show up for them is cool.”
“The community really backed us up tonight,” added Scalia. “We had a full crowd and we haven’t had that with last year being no games, no crowd. ... It was really fun to just have everyone there. There was no open seat in the crowd tonight.”
The McPhee Center housed volleyball action throughout the day Thursday. It will continue to do so for the next two days until a regional champion is crowned.
In the other half of the regional, Northwestern-St. Paul swept Illinois Wesleyan and Hope edged Whitworth in four sets. Northwestern-St. Paul and Hope will meet Friday at 4:30 p.m.
UW-Eau Claire’s matchup with Gustavus Adolphus, a team the squad defeated in five sets in September, will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday. If the Blugolds win that, they’ll advance to Saturday’s third round and another 7 p.m. start.
“We keep saying that everybody’s record throughout the season doesn’t matter,” Nelson said. “We’re all in the same spot. We all worked hard to get here. Just look at what’s in front of us.”