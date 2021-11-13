Things were not looking good for UW-Eau Claire volleyball.
The Blugolds dropped the first set 25-18 against Hope in Saturday night's NCAA Tournament regional final at the McPhee Center. Then the second set had a shaky start too. When the Flying Dutch got out to a quick 10-5 advantage, it was fair to wonder if the match would follow a similar trajectory to the teams' first meeting this season. Hope swept the Blugolds as part of a tournament in October, the only team in this regional to have previously toppled the hosts.
But UW-Eau Claire regrouped. A three-point run got the Blugolds back in it, and with new life they fought to tie it at 11-all. From there, the groove was back.
"We've been battle-tested this year a lot," Blugold coach Kim Wudi said. "The first set was just not characteristic of us at all. I felt like we were back on our heels. We talked in between sets and in timeouts about attacking them, not waiting to be attacked but attacking them and just matching them punch for punch. I think that's something that they took to heart."
The Blugolds rebounded from the forgettable first by winning the next three sets 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 to add a regional title to a season that's already brought a WIAC regular season and tournament crown. They advanced to the Elite Eight, which will be played in St. Louis on Thursday.
"There were tears before the game and after," outside hitter Makenzie Bachmann said. "It was most of our last games in the McPhee gym and we wanted to leave it all out there. I said to the team before the match, 'I want another week with you guys. Let's go out and take it. I'm just really proud of the way that we performed."
Arianna Barrett, named the most valuable player of the regional, recorded a team-high 19 kills in addition to 10 digs. Kendra Baierl and Bachmann each had 13 kills, while Taylor Scalia had 28 digs.
The Blugolds had to battle until the end of the second set, entering the final stretch tied 20-20. Bachmann had three kills in the closing 5-2 run, including on the final point that secured the team its first set victory.
That ignited a crowd that filled McPhee for a third straight night and gave the UW-EC players serious energy. Added confidence translated to a dominant start to the third set. UW-Eau Claire got out to a 23-13 advantage before Hope's final push.
The Flying Dutch went on an eight-point run to spur some nervousness in the gym. But UW-Eau Claire weathered the storm, getting the final two points it needed on a service error and a Baierl kill.
"They're a great team, so they're going to put that pressure on," Wudi said. "We saw them do that twice now in this tournament. Just to know that we've got this, let's earn our points, I'm proud of the senior leadership that we have. ... It's incredible to just be able to let them take over."
The tide completely turned by the fourth set. UW-Eau Claire scored the first six points and 10 of the first 13. A three-point run put the Blugolds up 20-7 and had the UW-EC faithful counting down to a celebration. Baierl had the final kill to make sure Blugolds lifted the regional championship trophy on their home floor.
"Having that crowd is such a confidence booster," Bachmann said. "It gave us that extra push throughout the whole weekend and especially in those last couple sets against Hope tonight."
UW-Eau Claire is heading to the Elite Eight for the second time in four years. The Blugolds advanced to the Final Four in 2018 before falling to Calvin. There's a strong contingent of players on this year's team who have memories of that postseason run. They wanted to experience it again before concluding their collegiate careers.
"I cannot wait to get back there," Baierl said. "And I can't wait for the girls who weren't there to get to experience it and to taste it. Because that's what drove us to be back here this year."
The final eight teams will be re-seeded at a later date. Calvin and Berry also advanced Saturday, with the remaining regional champions set to be crowned Sunday.