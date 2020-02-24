Albert Colom, the UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor of enrollment management who stepped down from his position Monday, will remain a salaried university employee until September. His contract requires a six-month notice, Chancellor Jim Schmidt said Monday.
Colom is facing a UW System investigation into a complaint that he discriminated against a former employee based on her gender. The UW-Shared Services investigation into Colom, which began this month, will continue, Schmidt said.
Colom’s yearly salary is $188,426, said Mike Knuth, UW-EC communications manager.
The enrollment chief's pay will remain the same during his final months at the university, Schmidt said.
Colom's last day in the vice chancellor position was Friday, but he is being reassigned to work off campus for the next six months, Schmidt said at a press conference Monday afternoon. Colom’s resignation is “as of September 2.”
He won’t supervise employees during that time.
“Even upon termination, his contract calls for a six-month notice … we’re still in the process of determining what his role will be,” Schmidt said.
One of Colom’s new responsibilities will be creating an enrollment guide for UW-Eau Claire.
“I want to make sure that before he leaves us, we have in essence a customizable enrollment management report,” Schmidt said. He added that he’ll work directly with Colom to “make sure we take full advantage of his expertise.”
The university will have "documentable work" from Colom in his final six months as a university employee, Schmidt said.
As of Monday afternoon, Colom’s contact information was no longer available on UW-Eau Claire’s website. A search for his profile on the website displays a message: “Albert Colom is no longer with this institution.”
In a statement Monday, Colom said stepping down is "in the best interest of the University."
Complaint alleges a toxic workplace
Angie Swenson-Holzinger, a former associate director of advising, filed the complaint against Colom on Feb. 3, her last day as a university employee.
“I’m sad it had to come to this,” Swenson-Holzinger said Monday after Colom's resignation was made public. “I’ve never filed a complaint like this and would have preferred to continue in my role at UW-EC … but given the news I’m relieved others will not have to endure this treatment by Colom.”
Swenson-Holzinger and several former UW-Eau Claire staffers have told the Leader-Telegram that Colom belittled them and created a culture of fear at their workplace.
Swenson-Holzinger said Monday she wonders why any allegations of misconduct against Colom didn’t come up during his hiring process.
“Where did the failure happen in that system?” she said.
One of Colom’s former colleagues at the University of North Florida, John Yancey, told the Leader-Telegram in February that he faced similar challenges working with Colom but did not file a formal complaint.
Yancey wasn’t surprised by Colom’s resignation and initially felt happy for current UW-Eau Claire staffers but said that soon faded.
In part of his statement Monday morning, Schmidt thanked Colom for “helping the university make significant progress toward our strategic enrollment goals and his commitment to the success of our students.”
Despite the potential positives, Yancey said Colom’s tenure came with drawbacks for employees who resigned.
“The question is, 'At what cost?'” Yancey said. “Ask Heather Kretz what cost she paid.”
Yancey said many people have reached out during the past week, most of whom thanked and expressed support for him. However, Yancey doesn’t feel any joy over this situation and wishes it had been prevented earlier.
“There are no winners here,” Yancey said.
Complaint versus concerns
Since Colom began in his role during the 2018 fall semester, Swenson-Holzinger is at least the sixth employee to resign under his management. Five women filed their resignation notices within three days of each other in January 2019.
When Schmidt spoke with Heather Kretz, former UW-Eau Claire admissions director, in his office in January 2019 before she resigned, Kretz “expressed concern about how Albert was leading” but did not claim there was any gender-based or other mistreatment, Schmidt said.
Kretz told the Leader-Telegram that at that meeting, she gave Schmidt statements from several of Colom’s former coworkers about similar patterns of behavior she experienced. Kretz said Schmidt told her he would not read the letters.
Colom was not questioned or investigated at that time because Kretz never filed a formal complaint, Schmidt said Monday, noting that he has heard from admissions staffers who spoke positively of Colom.
“I’ve been approached by several women in that division who have come forward to tell a very different story,” Schmidt said.
He said he doesn’t plan to make that information public, but said the two UW-Shared Services investigators assigned to the complaint will interview people from different perspectives.
“It’s important to realize when we bring people in to make change at a university, not only in the role of management … anytime you have leaders who come forward to make change, you find people who resist that change and don’t really want to be a part of it,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said the investigation into Colom could take three to five weeks.
UW-Eau Claire receives between five and 12 formal complaints about personnel during a typical year, Schmidt said Monday. “However, unlike this instance, other investigations are normally conducted privately, and not in the public sphere.”
Recent decision
Colom and Schmidt discussed his resignation on Friday, Colom’s last day on campus.
“I felt, and we both agree, that we were losing precious time at the university,” Schmidt said of the conversation. “Our strategic enrollment goals are very important, and Vice Chancellor Colom did an excellent job at putting us on that track, but we realized it wasn’t in the best interest of the institution to drag this out further.”
Schmidt said he did not ask Colom to resign.
“We discussed where it was going and he said, 'I’ve been thinking that regardless of the outcome, I don’t know if I’ll be able to do my work,'” he said. “The conversation happened relatively naturally from that point.”
Mark Quamme said he was surprised to see Colom resign but was pleased with the outcome. Quamme is a former academic advisor who resigned from UW-Eau Claire in October 2019 largely because of the work environment under Colom.
“I hope the full investigation is still completed to make sure that all parties who have been involved with this type of behavior are held accountable, including those who did not take complaints seriously,” Quamme told the Leader-Telegram.
During his time at UW-Eau Claire, Colom spent most of his time working on improving student retention, Schmidt said. Colom worked on initiatives including the Apply In July initiative, where high school students met with admissions staff in the months before they begin their senior year.
At the press conference, Schmidt also credited Colom with helping the university grow its full-time equivalent students — one FTE equals 15 credit hours — and said preliminary numbers show higher FTEs this spring semester over last spring.
“I want to make it very clear: Our focus on how we’re shifting enrollment programs at UW-EC has not (changed) at all,” Schmidt said. “We had this vision in place before we recruited Vice Chancellor Colom and we remain committed to that.”
Chancellor: Colom experienced in enrollment
Colom’s position was created in 2018 after UW-EC’s recruitment and retention efforts were restructured.
The university needed to shift its focus to keep enrollment rates competitive, Schmidt said in a blog post from February 2019 — so Colom was tapped to oversee a new “enrollment management division.” That new division touched admissions, the advising, retention and career center, athletics, Blugold Central, recreation and sport operations and housing and residence life.
Schmidt said an outside search firm that helped the university search for a candidate did not find any allegations of misconduct at Colom’s former workplaces.
“Nothing was turned up back then,” Schmidt said.
Ryan Weichelt believes the university should examine its hiring practices for senior officials. Weichelt is the UW-Eau Claire First Year Experience director and an associate professor of geography and anthropology. He is resigning as FYE director this May to be a full-time faculty member and said Colom’s management was “more than 50%” of the reason he resigned from FYE.
Colom’s former roles were in enrollment leadership at the University of North Florida from 2014 to 2018, Bowling Green State University from 2009 to 2014 and Oklahoma State University from 2006 to 2009, according to the university’s 2018 announcement of his hire.
In the blog post, Schmidt said Colom had an “ambitious agenda” to retain more students, including: mapping out the “full student life cycle,” tracking common problems of first-time and full-time students, creating new scholarship and financial aid options, connecting more directly with students and reaching out to new high schools and communities to recruit.
“It’s a far more sophisticated approach to our recruiting and retention efforts,” Schmidt said Monday, adding that Colom is one of “the few people out there that’s able to do it.”
Moving forward
The university is prepared to launch a national search to fill Colom’s position fairly quickly, Schmidt said.
While Colom is working off campus until September, the university hopes to form an interim structure for the employees that Colom oversaw. Schmidt planned to meet Monday with enrollment employees and administrators and on Wednesday with UW-Barron County faculty and staff on transitioning Colom's responsibilities.
Weichelt believes moving forward will be a challenge for the remaining staffers.
“Unfortunately, those left in enrollment management have to now pick up the pieces and rebuild the bridges that Albert Colom tore down,” Weichelt said.
Weichelt said he and other employees he spoke to remain frustrated with the lack of clarity from university administration.
“So many questions remain as to why it took nearly a year after the first resignations for any sort of discussion about the topic when so many had been frustrated with VC Colom's behavior before and after that initial incident,” Weichelt said.
The employees who have resigned under Colom’s management are welcome to apply for job openings that the university posts externally, Schmidt said.
“I’ve really loved working there, (and) I wouldn’t say I’d never return to a place where unfortunately this one person made such a big negative impact. I’d never say never,” Swenson-Holzinger said.
