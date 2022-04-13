EAU CLAIRE — More colorful art is coming to an outdoor wall near you.
That’s the goal of Eau Claire’s ColorBlock program, which is expected to more than double the number of murals painted around town this summer and even expand into neighboring communities.
Visit Eau Claire recently announced that ColorBlock will return in 2022 and that it will be seeking artists to participate through May 1.
ColorBlock is an exhibition of original mural art, free and accessible to the public 365 days a year, that began in 2020 on the south end of the Barstow Street business district. Its intent was to rejuvenate an overlooked part of the city, provide opportunities for artists and create a new destination for local residents and tourists.
“This year we’re expanding around the city and to surrounding communities as well,” said Julie Pangallo, public arts and events support manager for Visit Eau Claire, the region’s tourism promotion agency. “It’s exploding. It’s taking on a life of its own.”
The expansion, which could include around two dozen new murals this summer, is the result of a number of additional business owners asking to participate in the program.
“We’ve got lots of places looking for murals, and we’re looking for artists to paint them,” Pangallo said.
“This town’s going to have splashes of color all over the place.”
Brent Douglas Flowers owner Brent Stelzer first proposed the idea of transforming the skinny strip of grass, gravel, brick and asphalt behind his shop and just south of Lake Street into a blank canvas for public art in fall 2019.
The project, originally envisioned as a mural-filled art alley similar to what some other cities have done, kicked off in August 2020 with the creation of the first murals on the south and east sides of the Clear Water Home Care building at 615 S. Barstow St. The concept expanded last September when nine colorful new murals were painted on the east side of the alley between Brent Douglas Flowers and SHIFT Cyclery & Coffee Bar.
Regional artists for the 2022 edition of ColorBlock will be selected by a committee after their applications are reviewed. All selected artists will be provided a monetary stipend for their work, and all of their materials will be supplied.
Painting will be done in June and July in the still-to-be-revealed new locations that have become available, so the existing murals will not be painted over as originally planned.
Kelsey Wenberg, the Sculpture Tour Eau Claire board member who has headed ColorBlock since its inception, said she is pleased to see the program grow.
“It’s really exciting,” Wenberg said. “It shows that the street art we’ve been putting up has had a positive effect on our community and the artists that have been involved, and it demonstrates that street art has become more accepted and valued by the public.”
A form of art once associated with negativity by some people has come to be viewed as a way of beautifying public spaces and even promoting togetherness, she said.
Wenberg is especially happy that ColorBlock offers emerging and young artists in particular a way to display their artwork in public.
“It’s all part of the emerging Eau Claire public arts scene,” she said.
Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said the additional free public art can serve as a primary draw for tourists or simply as an amenity that amplifies the joy for people visiting other attractions.
“It gives people some really cool things to see when it’s all around the city,” Anderson said, noting that murals also tend to give new life to neglected walls that otherwise were unappealing to the eye. “It’s beautiful artwork and it gives a lot of new artists a chance to test their skills.”
Some Eau Claire bike trail tunnels may get a splash of color through the program this summer after city officials approached Visit Eau Claire about that possibility, Anderson revealed.
ColorBlock is a program of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, which entered a management agreement with Visit Eau Claire in January.
At about the same time, Visit Eau Claire absorbed the former Eau Claire Public Arts Council and hired Pangallo to head its public arts promotion after she had served for several years as executive director of Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, which has brought dozens of new outdoor sculptures to the streets of downtown Eau Claire for the past 12 years.
The partnership, Anderson said, should give Sculpture Tour Eau Claire the opportunity to become the nation’s largest rotating outdor sculpture display this year. The latest edition of the tour has 53 sculptures, a size that ranks Eau Claire second behind Sioux Falls, South Dakota.