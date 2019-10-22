Two music acts will make their Country Jam USA debut next summer in Eau Claire at the 31st year of the festival.
Country singer-songwriters Chris Young and Luke Combs are headlining Friday and Saturday nights of the festival, respectively. The event is slated for July 16-18, 2020.
Neither Young nor Combs has performed at Country Jam before, said festival spokesperson Meredith Kervin Blankenheim.
“We’re really excited to have them, especially with Luke winning so many awards this past year and getting the attention he deserves,” Blankenheim said.
But Young and Combs aren’t strangers to the Chippewa Valley. Combs performed at Country Fest near Cadott in 2018, and both performed at Country Fest in 2017, according to the festival’s website.
Country duo LOCASH, slated to headline the festival Thursday night, have performed at Country Jam in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. LOCASH released its latest album, “Brothers,” in March, along with the album’s lead single, “Feels Like A Party.”
Combs, of Asheville, N.C., is currently playing his “Beer Never Broke My Heart” tour. Awarded New Artist of the Year at the Annual Country Music Association Awards and three top country honors at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Combs is slated to release his new album, “What You See Is What You Get,” on Nov. 8.
Young, a Tennessee native, has had two Grammy Award nominations; his 2017 album “Losing Sleep” and 2015’s “I’m Comin’ Over” both debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Also in the 2020 lineup is a familiar face, Barron singer and “The Voice” runner-up Chris Kroeze, who’s slated to play on Saturday of the festival.
Since breaking into the country music world on season 15 of the NBC singing competition, Kroeze has often played stages in western Wisconsin, at the Pablo Center at the Confluence, Chippewa Falls’ Pure Water Days, Ashley for the Arts in Arcadia, Aquafest in Rice Lake and Country Jam 2019, among others.
Other acts playing Country Jam 2020 are Chris Janson, Eli Young Band, Joe Diffie, John Michael Montgomery, Carly Pearce, Russell Dickerson, Gabby Barrett, Dawn Marie and other acts still to be announced, festival organizers said in a news release Tuesday.
Blankenheim predicts audiences will be especially excited to see Combs in 2020, as well as singer-songwriter Chris Janson.
“He’s having just a great run right now, and I think a lot of people are going to have that fun, party vibe as well,” Blankenheim said of Janson.
LOCASH is also slated to bring other artists with them to perform, Blankenheim said: “It’s kind of going to be more LOCASH and friends … they’re calling up their buddies in country music and saying, ‘Hey, let’s have a really good party.’”
Those artists will be announced at a later date, she said.
One-day general admission starts at $99, and three-day general admission starts at $129. Three-day student tickets are $119 for a limited time, festival organizers said.
The festival will be held at 3443 Crescent Ave.
For more information, visit Country Jam’s website at countryjamwi.com.