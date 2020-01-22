CHIPPEWA FALLS — A night of PG-13 comedy is making its way to the city.
Madison-based comedian Nathan Timmel will perform Friday at Heyde Center for the Arts.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said Timmel’s performance Friday will be quite different from the normal type of performance put on at the Heyde Center. It’ll be geared toward the adult demographic and features humor you’d probably prefer your kids not hear until they’re a bit more mature.
“It’s a little bit more on the raucous side,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be fun and good natured. It’ll be more PG-13 than the usual performances we have at the Heyde Center, but his quirky observations about the quirky things we do in Wisconsin and life in general will be a fun time for everyone. It isn’t a family show, but we’ve got plenty of other events for families so this is a good night out for friends and couples.”
So far in his career, Timmel has recorded five live comedy records that have gained airplay on Sirius/XM radio, been a regular guest on the popular show Bob and Tom Show and performs regularly overseas to perform for American troops in locations such as Afghanistan and Iraq.
Johnson said she decided to book Timmel primarily because she enjoyed his comedy and thinks those in attendance will as well, but also she was looking for a wider diversity of acts to accentuate the variety of performances the venue puts on.
“We really wanted to add some more comedy to our schedule,” Johnson said. “Stand-up comedy as a performance art is hard, and it’s hard to find a comic with the right mix of material because some people like some things and others don’t. We also want to push the envelope a little too, because we want to provide events just for adults sometimes too.”
Local comedian Joseph Anderson said it is important to support local comedy shows because it helps foster a creative scene and encourages venues to continue to book comedy shows, which he said is hard to do at times.
“The comedy scene in the Chippewa Valley is important to me, so shows like this are important,” Anderson said. “It’s getting harder and harder with YouTube videos and Netflix specials to get people to come out for live shows, so supporting live comedy is essential if we want to keep bringing comedians to this area.”
While you may need to find a sitter for Timmel’s Heyde Center performance, his brand of comedic storytelling is bound to deliver a unique experience for Chippewa Falls comedy fans Friday night. For more information, visit the event page on the Heyde Center website.