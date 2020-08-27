EAU CLAIRE — After its lease with the State Theatre ended abruptly in January, the next challenge facing the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center this year was a global pandemic.
Not only has the LGBTQ+ Center had to find a new space in Eau Claire this spring, but its staff of volunteers has retooled its support groups and annual Pride celebration in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The fact that we have community support really has kept us going,” said Ron Bower, the center’s vice president of media and marketing.
In March, the LGBTQ+ Center found its new office space at the Executive Center, 505 Dewey St. South. It will be the center’s fifth move in about four years. Its offices were previously at the State Theatre, 1708 Westgate Road, and at locations on Oxford Road and at Banbury Place, according to Leader-Telegram records.
The center historically hosts support and youth groups for LGBTQ+ people, families and allies.
“We moved in in March, and as soon as we moved in the pandemic hit,” Bower said.
The LGBTQ+ Center’s move from the State Theatre last year spurred public curiosity about how the historic, downtown Eau Claire venue was being operated.
In late 2019, the State Theatre reopened under the management of the Luginbill Children’s Foundation. The LGBTQ+ Center began leasing office space there in November.
But in late January, utilities to the theater were shut off. The LGBTQ+ Center’s leaders said a day later that the group would cut ties with the theater, and by Jan. 31 the center’s lease with the theater had been terminated. (Also in January, the Eau Claire Police Department said it had begun an investigation into the Luginbill Children’s Foundation of Eau Claire in October 2019 regarding its financial transactions. That month, founder Joe Luginbill said he would dissolve the foundation.)
At its new offices, the center hasn’t been able to hold an official grand opening. But all its group events — mainly an LGBTQ+ teenage group and a group for transgender people — are still going strong via Zoom, Bower said.
“We do miss seeing people in person, but at least we’re able to offer that benefit,” Bower said.
The largest wrinkle in the center’s summer schedule was its annual Pride celebration, which had to happen virtually because of the pandemic.
Bower and LGBTQ+ Center organizers haven’t wasted time during quarantine: Bower and the center’s president Breana Stanley started a current events podcast, Queer in the Valley, and organizers will begin a virtual LGBTQ+ book club in September. The center is still open for one-on-one meetings by appointment only. But don’t look for the center to host large face-to-face events for at least a few months, Bower said.
“Any event planning now is for 2021,” he said. “Until we know that it’s safe for us to resume events, we’re just doing everything virtually … During this whole thing we’re going through in 2020, it set us back a little bit, but I think we’re coming back stronger.”