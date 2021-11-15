As the mother of a deployed soldier, my fears for Alex often seeped into my dreams. A few weeks before his 30th birthday, he appeared as a little boy floating on a blow-up raft in front of my dock on Lake Hallie. Sharks circled underwater. I reached down and swooped Alex into my arms. “You’re okay,” I soothed. I carried him inside and fed him squeaky cheese curds. In my most transparent dreams my son is still a child I can comfort with dairy products, which surely represent home. The sharks could stand for every danger I imagine.
Over a year ago when Alex told me about his upcoming mission, I read online about how to support your deployed family member: what to send in care packages and how to protect items against extreme heat. When he finally arrived overseas, I sent a box of gifts once a month — eye drops and peanut butter Chex were hits — and a short text or hometown-related picture almost daily. Then four times a week, then two times. We always talked on the weekend: me recapping even my dullest Lake Hallie story, him telling what he could. I remembered basic training when Alex was 19, how for months I showered with my cellphone on the floor beside me in case he earned a phone call. Now an officer, Alex can call or text anytime. Even Amazon delivered to his international base. It’s not so bad, I kept thinking. In fact, throughout Alex’s nine-month deployment I had more contact with him than I would if he were simply working his civilian job in Texas.
As the parent of a soldier, I have it much easier than the spouse or small child of one. Kids under age 5 have the most difficult time when mom or dad is deployed. Until recently I didn’t know any other military families.
My new neighbor, Kim Ferguson, has three soldiers: son, daughter and son-in-law. When we first met, we realized our instant connection. Currently, only 1% of Americans serve in the military, down from the height of 9% during WWII. That means much less understanding about how families and their deployed loved ones get by.
This Veteran’s Day I’m thinking about those soldiers who served and returned home, like 89-year-old Chippewa Falls resident Joe Oberpriller. Last summer he chatted me up in the produce aisle at Aldi. I told Joe I recognized him from my dad’s church. He said he loved my sister’s column in the newspaper. “That’s me,” I responded. He patted my arm as if we were old friends.
I didn’t know his military background until my brother sent me a news story featuring Joe and other local veterans. Later my brother texted me about his neighbor: “I just saw Joe jogging past my house.” An octogenarian running in almost 90-degree heat? Tough as nails. One of the reasons he survived.
During the Korean War, July of 1952, Joe was captured by enemy soldiers after suffering bullet and hand grenade wounds. He was confined to a mud hut with 11 other American prisoners until about four weeks after the war ended. They were repatriated in a prisoner exchange. Joe recovered at the Great Lakes Naval Station, then came home to Jim Falls. Somehow the final message about his arrival didn’t reach his parents. He called them from the train station in Eau Claire at 6 a.m. on the first Saturday in September, 1953.
In his recent book “Oh God, Make Me Brave for Life,” WWII veteran Ashley Bryan pointed out the reasons veterans do not want to be asked about the specifics of their service. The 98-year-old wrote, “It’s so hurtful to put yourself back in those places.”
Joe was a prisoner of war for exactly one year, one month and one day. I think of the horrors he experienced as a 20- and 21-year-old. I think of his parents, waiting for news: every day a burden they thought they might not be able to bear. His father told an AP reporter about his son’s pending release, “We’ve been falling asleep with the radio on, waiting for word.” I think of Joe stepping through his family’s front door. His mother gushed, “Oh, I have never been so happy.”
My son laughed when I told him about my shark dream. I assumed during that phone call Alex was still out of the country. Instead, he had secreted back to the U.S. and was spending his final three weeks transitioning at Fort Bliss. He called during his deployment time zone and didn’t let on about coming home. He simply arrived in the midst of a family gathering for my birthday, two days before his 30th. I saw a hulking frame in the doorway and for a moment I thought he was a nephew. I realized, “That’s Alex’s t-shirt.” Then, “That’s Alex.” The moment he appeared was not like seeing a ghost but rather flesh beamed in from another galaxy, in this case 6,300 miles away. I put my head on the kitchen counter and cried. Afterward, my husband said, “You made a face I’ve never seen you make before.”
A week prior to Alex’s arrival I happened upon an online video of a soldier coming home to surprise his mother in the grocery store. Like many people, I am a sucker for these reunion clips. Military families prepare themselves for the worst visit: from notification officers to inform them of a tragedy. These homecoming videos serve as an antidote for us.
Still, I could barely finish watching this mom screaming in the frozen foods. Not because I wasn’t happy for a parent seeing her boy after two years, but did it have to be in a Piggly Wiggly? She’s so overcome she falls to her knees. The sound she makes is a joyful shriek that starts in her belly. Joe Oberpriller’s mother surely experienced this, as did so many others. I know that sound: it means my child is home, safe.