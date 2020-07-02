CHIPPEWA FALLS — A man who threatened violence with a gun while staying at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls on Aug. 1 was sentenced Thursday to a mental commitment for 4½ years.
Christopher A. Knyphausen, 49, was charged in Chippewa County Court of battery or threat to a law enforcement officer and making terrorist threats. He was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Judge Steve Gibbs ordered Knyphausen to be sent to the Mendota Mental Health Institute near Madison for the commitment.
The length of commitment was reached in an agreement between both attorneys. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said Knyphausen’s mental disease prevents him from fully understanding his actions. Newell said he wants Knyphausen to be able to take advantage of the services available by the state Department of Health Services.
“Everyone agrees he has mental health issues that need to be addressed,” Newell told Gibbs.
Knyphausen declined to comment before the sentencing. He has been held on a $50,000 cash bond since the incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Knyphausen called the Chippewa County dispatch center at 9:49 a.m. Aug. 1 and said, “I have a 9 millimeter, and I’m not afraid to use it.”
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the hotel, located at 501 Summit Ave. The officers learned Knyphausen was a convicted felon and has a history of violence. The hotel room faced south, toward the NorthRidge Center, which includes several restaurants, businesses and a movie theater.
The officers learned Knyphausen was inside his room; a surveillance camera showed he entered the room at 9:31 a.m. and hadn’t left. They made multiple attempts to contact him for the next two hours. Eau Claire County Deputy Adam Prorok, who is assigned to the Regional SWAT Team and is a firearms instructor, fired at Knyphausen, striking him in the left shoulder. Officers entered the hotel room, and found Knyphausen with a wound in his left arm. He was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually released. No gun was found at the scene. An independent investigation later determined Prorok had acted appropriately.
Knyphausen has a Chippewa Falls address, but he may be considered to be homeless.
Knyphausen was previously convicted of shooting at an officer and threatening to shoot at a school in St. Cloud, Minn. In summer 2014, Knyphausen, then living in Litchfield, Minn., made threats in St. Cloud that “he was near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything.” Benton County (Minn.) officers responded to the scene, and a deputy located Knyphausen, who shot in the direction of the officer.