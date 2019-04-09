Eau Claire County is “playing a dangerous game of chicken with the Legislature,” one of five circuit court judges said Tuesday.
Judge Michael Schumacher, speaking before the Committee on Administration, encouraged its four County Board members — Mark Beckfield, Ray Henning, Nick Smiar and Gerald Wilkie — to move forward with the construction of a sixth courtroom.
However, the committee, by a vote of 4-0, approved a resolution postponing the build-out of the former County Board room on the second floor of the courthouse until the Legislature approves a sixth circuit court branch. Supervisor Colleen Bates didn’t attend the meeting.
The resolution will be forwarded to the County Board, which meets on Tuesday.
Last week, bills adding additional circuit court branches in 12 counties, including Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire and Jackson, were introduced in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly, according to the state website.
The proposed legislation calls for adding each of the circuit court branches on Aug. 1, 2020.
“The conventional wisdom is don’t ask the Legislature for a new judge unless you have a place to put them,” Schumacher said.
Eau Claire County last had a circuit court branch added — branch 5 — in 1994.
“I can’t tell you for a fact that the Legislature is going to exclude us from this bill because we don’t have a (judge-ready) facility,” Schumacher said. As a county, “we’ve shown good faith obviously.”
Wilkie agreed — in part — with the judge.
“We are committed, we are budgeted, we have board approval ...,” he said regarding the construction of a sixth courtroom. “We are as ready as possible.”
Before going forward with construction, Henning said the county “should have a (new) judge first.”
“I’m certain that if they (approve) a judge our building would be more than ready before he got here,” he said.
The County Board, at its Aug. 15, 2017, meeting, unanimously approved a resolution affirming the need for a sixth circuit court judge.
“The rate of growth of case filings in Eau Claire County has consistently warranted six judges since at least 2014,” the resolution read in part.
In a memo to the County Board in 2017, Circuit Court Judge William Gabler, who has since retired, estimated the cost of remodeling the second-floor courthouse space to accommodate an additional courtroom and associated offices at $737,060 to $880,350.
Funding for the construction initially was included in the county’s 2018 budget; the funds also are in the 2019 budget.