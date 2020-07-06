Several large school construction projects on the south side of Eau Claire may materialize over the next few months as a part of a spring 2021 referendum.
To relieve crowded elementary schools on the south side, the Eau Claire school district’s Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee is recommending adding onto the Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights elementary school buildings, to the tune of $15.9 million.
The move would add 470 student seats to an area of Eau Claire that school officials say desperately needs more space.
Several elementary schools on Eau Claire’s south side, notably Manz, Meadowview and Putnam Heights, are nearing 100% capacity, according to district documents. In the 2019-20 school year, Manz hit 87% capacity; Putnam Heights was at 91% and Meadowview was at 95%.
Schools’ enrollment “sweet spot” is between 75% and 85% capacity, and if students exceed that capacity it can negatively impact their academics and growth, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration, at a Monday school board meeting.
Adding onto the three elementary schools would give better facilities to the largest number of families, said Margot Dahling, chair of the Demographic Trends committee. Those three schools could also address other building concerns at the same time. On the other hand, construction at those schools — which are in close proximity to each other — would shrink their possibilities for summer school programming, Dahling noted.
The committee’s second-favorite option: building additions at only Meadowview and Putnam Heights schools, leaving out Manz. That plan is cheaper, costing about $9.3 million and adding 310 new student seats. But it wouldn’t do anything to help Manz’s current 87% capacity, Dahling said.
“There’d still be schools we’d be worried about,” Koller said. “Could we shift boundaries and offer a little relief? Yes, but it’d likely be a very small band-aid for a much bigger problem.”
The committee rejected two other options: adding onto only Meadowview, which would cost $7.1 million and add 150 student seats, or building an entirely new school, which would cost between $30 and $40 million and add 450 to 550 new student seats.
In April, the school board approved a plan to add temporarily, flexible boundaries surrounding Manz, Meadowview and Robbins elementary schools. That helped a little, Dahling said — it reduced enrollment at Meadowview by about 11 students — but it’s not enough to relieve the strain long-term.
The school board didn’t vote Monday on the proposal. Any plan for new construction at those schools would likely require a referendum, Koller said — which right now is slated for spring 2021.
“We have a few months before we have to finalize where we’re going with it,” said Tim Nordin, school board president.
District to lease student devices
Beginning this fall, every student and district staffer will take home an internet-connected device.
The board on Monday voted unanimously to spend $1.9 million this year to lease laptops and iPads for every student and staff member in the school district to take home in the fall semester.
Every student in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade would be able to take home an iPad, and every student in seventh through 12th grade would take home a laptop. District staff members would also be provided laptops to take home.
Eau Claire students in third through sixth grade have assigned iPads to take home while schools are closed, said Jim Schmitt, executive director of teaching and learning, in June. But in every other grade, devices are shared among students. Some staff members already have laptops, but the proposal will fill in the gaps, Schmitt said.
School administrators recommended leasing, instead of buying, the devices this year because it’ll distribute the cost of the devices over four years, lessening the impact on the district’s budget.
Leasing the devices — about 3,700 laptops and just over 3,500 iPads — would cost $1.9 million this year, but the school district would have to pay that amount for four years, a total cost of $5.1 million, Schmitt said.
Outright buying the devices in 2020-21 would cost slightly less, about $4.9 million, Schmitt said.
“The lease would cost more than an outright purchase,” Schmitt said. “You wouldn’t be using all your dollars out of the district reserves, so you’d have that advantage of doing the lease … it does give us some budget predictability.”
Those costs also include laptop and iPad cases, external monitors and docking stations. It also plans for some devices lost to damage. After four years of leasing the devices, the school district would own them outright.
The district considered a bring-your-own-device approach, Schmitt said, but ran into problems almost immediately: Figuring out how many students actually need a device is “challenging to determine,” he said — some students won’t realize they can’t use a smartphone, or don’t account for siblings or parents needing a home device. Some home computers would likely run into compatibility issues with school computer programs, he added.
Even with the school board’s approval, the virus has backed up supply chains and it’s very likely the school district won’t get all the devices right at the start of the fall semester, Schmitt said.
“We’re looking at a band-aid approach to get our students through,” he said. “We’re taking some devices that are years old and limping along until those (new) devices come in.”
The plan all but cements a hybrid school year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with students using laptops or iPads to learn from home at least some of the time.
Schmitt has warned that the district could face ballooning achievement gaps if students can’t uniformly take devices home with them in the fall.
“The closure did make it very clear to us that we posted activities for kids, but if you didn’t have a device to connect to that, as a parent you would struggle,” Schmitt said in June.
In other school district news:
- The district has hired Rebecca Graf as its director of academic services, a post currently held by Dave Oldenberg. Oldenburg was tapped to return to Memorial High School as permanent principal in April, after serving as principal from 2009 to 2016 and as interim principal there since August 2019. Graf’s hire goes into effect Wednesday.
- Former Memorial principal Trevor Kohlhepp has been hired as South Middle School’s newest principal. Kohlhepp has a long history with the district — he was a teacher, dean of students and principal at Memorial, and in 2019 departed the school district for a position in the private sector. Kohlhepp is replacing Paul Uhren, who was principal at South for a year and resigned this spring for an international school administration job. Kohlhepp began in the position Monday.