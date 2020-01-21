A potential April 2021 referendum for Eau Claire school district taxpayers took another step forward Tuesday.
A committee of school board members is recommending the district go to referendum in April 2021, instead of in November 2020 or November 2021.
A referendum could include a solution to cramped south side elementary schools and needed renovations at Roosevelt Elementary and South Middle School.
If the school board chooses to move forward with the April 2021 date, they would ask for community feedback and potentially hold listening sessions in mid- to late 2020, and vote on the official referendum question in January 2021, said Abby Johnson, executive director of business services.
If voters pass the measure in April 2021, construction would likely begin in the summer of 2022, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
Shifting leadership
Board members say they’re wary of fast-tracking the proposal.
A November 2020 referendum could put immediate pressure on the district’s new superintendent, who is scheduled to replace superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck on July 1, board members said. Hardebeck’s contract ends June 30.
With that quick timeline, the new administrator’s first four months on the job would mean jumping into a referendum effort mid-cycle, board members Lori Bica and Tim Nordin said Tuesday at a Budget Development Committee meeting.
“We’re bringing in a new superintendent,” Nordin said Tuesday. “How much do we throw on that new person immediately?”
“The 2020 timeline feels too tight to me,” said board member Lori Bica, noting that the current slate of board members doesn’t have experience with referendums. “I understand urgency, but on the other hand I feel waiting a bit seems more logical.”
The April election could further shake up the school board — three seats are up for grabs — but is unlikely to add referendum experience to the board’s makeup. Both incumbents, Bica and Phil Lyons, are seeking re-election, but the third seat will likely go to a write-in candidate.
She also expressed concern that approaching voters in November 2020 — just seven months after a Chippewa Valley Technical College $48.8 million referendum on the April ballot — would muddy the measure’s chances with taxpayers.
“We don’t want to compete at the same time because (then) you’re pitting educational institutions against each other,” Johnson said.
Waiting until next November also has pitfalls for the district. To hold a referendum in November 2021, the district would likely pay at least $50,000 in special election costs, Johnson said.
April elections used to be school districts’ preferred referendum dates because more voters often come to the polls for November general and presidential elections, but November referendums are becoming more commonplace, she said.
Nordin and Bica voted Tuesday to recommend the April 2021 option to the school board. Committee president and board member Aaron Harder was absent Tuesday.
The board will likely discuss a potential referendum in February.
Inside a referendum
A referendum in 2021 would probably focus on construction projects, Johnson said.
A 2019 report from the school district showed five south side elementary schools — Putnam Heights, Meadowview, Flynn, Manz and Robbins — were near or above 90% student capacity.
Recently, Meadowview is even deeper into the red, at 95 percent capacity, Lyons said Monday.
A South renovation and a litany of Roosevelt maintenance projects were eliminated from a 2016 referendum. Those projects will likely cost $25 million to $30 million, Hardebeck said in November.
The Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee, made up of community members, parents, teachers and stakeholders, will look into solutions for the elementary schools and the needed renovations, Koller said. The committee will aim to send their findings to the board by October.
“We’ve been pushing South and Roosevelt off for a long time,” Nordin said. “The sooner we get in motion for expansion of some of the schools, or whatever Demographics and Trends recommendations that sound right, the sooner we can alleviate some of these issues.”