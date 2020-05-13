MENOMONIE -- With equipment needs and an aging facility, the Dunn County Solid Waste and Recycling Division is moving forward with a request for a $5 million referendum this fall.
The division's management board approved the request for a $1 million annual assessment with a five-year limitation at its meeting Tuesday. The request will now move to the Planning, Resource and Development Committee and the Executive Committee before making its way to the County Board in June.
"That money would be used for all manner for capital needs for division moving forward," division director Morgan Gerk said.
The proposed referendum would focus on capital expenses. Chief financial officer Keith Strey said a new transfer station could cost between $10 million and $12 million. The plan calls for a significant portion of the funds be dedicated to a new facility.
There also is a list of equipment that will need to be replaced soon with no funds available to make those purchases.
Board member Ryland Erdman said the referendum should state funds must be used for capital investments without leaving any opportunity that it's used for day-to-day expenses.
"I don’t think it will go over well with the public to say we need a referendum just to cover our operating expenses," he said. "I think that would be a recipe for failure."
While the calculation for depreciation of current equipment has been figured into estimates for upcoming per-capita costs, Gerk said, they have yet to factor in the cost of debt services related to borrowing for a new facility.
"I think everybody is aware and supportive that if we’re to continue operations in Dunn County we’re going to need to think about investing in a new transfer station soon than later," he said.