EAU CLAIRE — During a local communicable disease ordinance task force meeting Wednesday, members raised questions and discussed challenges in creating a balanced communicable disease ordinance.
The 20-person task force is a cooperative effort between Eau Claire County, the city of Eau Claire and the City-County Board of Health. The creation of the task force was called for by the Eau Claire City Council and County Board in October. Its goal is to propose future communicable disease ordinances, not to adjust the existing measures in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday marked the task force’s second meeting. The task force received legal background on the existing communicable disease ordinances and discussed the difficult balancing act of weighing public health, individual liberty and business interests as it works on creating future ordinances.
As written, local ordinances state that the local public health officer — currently Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department — can issue public health orders that are subject to review by local governing bodies, in this case the Eau Claire County Board and City Council.
Several people acknowledge the inherent gray areas regarding the health officer’s authority.
“There’s always going to be some discretion on how far you invoke these orders,” said Bruce Barker, task force member and Chippewa Valley Technical College president. “We have to allow our local officials to make those discretionary judgments, knowing that there’s always going to be public discussion.”
Indeed, several people noted the public must participate in reviewing public health orders to have the best chance at compliance.
“If a procedure that people aren’t empowered in, that people don’t believe is legitimate, is utilized, there is going to be a reduction in compliance, which unfortunately we have seen all too much of in this pandemic,” said Stephen Nick, Eau Claire city attorney.
“The (public has) to be brought into that system. We’ve got to find ways to advise and inform but not dictate, or worse yet, be disdainful of the public’s perception of those rules.”
Nick also said the option of enforcing a public health order could increase compliance.
“In my opinion, having enforceable, lawful and legitimate standards that we can enforce against a small minority that, even after being warned and educated, refused to comply, to the endangerment of all — I think that helps,” Nick said.
David Klinkhammer, task force member and Eau Claire city councilman, said compliance with local health orders is a challenge illustrated by the past year.
“Until we get sufficient buy-in to the imperative, I don’t think it’s going to make a hell of a lot of difference what the ordinance says,” Klinkhammer said. “We need to make sure that what we’re communicating is accurate, that people understand it and it’s believable.”
Dan Stier, task force facilitator, agreed and said that one of the goals of the task force is to gain public buy-in.
Jeff Halloin, task force member and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital board of directors chair, addressed the issue of the Chippewa Valley encompassing residents and businesses of four counties, many of whom regularly commute across county lines for work. Since this task force only has authority over the city and county of Eau Claire, it will be nearly impossible to make decisions that affect the entirety of the Chippewa Valley. Halloin said there should be a regional framework for multiple governing bodies to collaborate, but that does not exist right now in Wisconsin.
“We need the ability to make this more regional; we do not have that now because of the (state) legislature, and they have to simply give us that power,” Halloin said. “Absent that, I think it’s a very difficult task, one that absolutely has to be embraced, to figure out a fair way to do this.”
Halloin also mentioned discussing the topic of compensation at future meetings. For example, if businesses must close or have limited capacity because of a communicable disease, compensation should be available to make up for lost revenue, he said.
Stier acknowledged the difficulties raised by task force members, showing that accomplishing its goals will be a very difficult process going forward.
“We may have raised more questions than we’ve answered,” Stier said.
The next communicable disease ordinance task force is scheduled for April 21.