Music blared, hot dogs grilled and children ran freely Tuesday evening during the 25th annual National Night Out at Owen Park in Eau Claire. People of all ages ate, chatted and played games as sunlight poked through the trees to provide an ideal setting to gather and strengthen relationships between residents and law enforcement officers.
Eau Claire Police Deputy Chief Matt Rokus said he believes the timing of National Night Out was fortunate because it served as a reminder to come together. It occurred a few days after two separate mass shootings over the weekend in which 22 people were killed in El Paso, Texas, and nine were killed in Dayton, Ohio.
“With recent national events, an event like this is more important than ever,” said Rokus, who has worked at the Eau Claire Police Department for 23 years and has attended the event several times before participating again Tuesday. “We have the chance to come together.”
Eau Claire police regularly participate in similar activities on a smaller scale, but National Night Out provides a special opportunity as the largest event of its type each year. Altoona also hosted a National Night Out event at Altoona City Park Tuesday evening.
Rokus was one of six Eau Claire officers at Owen Park. He said police officers should serve as a community resource while protecting people and earning their trust and respect, something he called an ongoing process.
Daniel Jenson believes those aspects of policing are strong in the community. He attended National Night Out for the first time and said it could help improve the already solid sense of community that exists in Eau Claire.
Jenson grew up in Eau Claire and said improvements regarding crime and safety have occurred over the years.
“Overall, they’re doing a great job,” Jenson said. “They should keep doing what they’re doing.”
Despite the recent shootings, Jenson said he did not hesitate to attend a large public gathering.
Charlie and Mackenzi Prochnow agreed.
“Any time you go out of the house something could happen,” Charlie Prochnow said. “Just because you go to a big event doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”{/span}
The Prochnows said a fine line exists between having appropriate caution and living one’s daily life.
“Yes, it’s scary, but you don’t want to teach your kids to be trapped in the house all day long,” Mackenzi Prochnow said.
While some people likely were hesitant to go, the Prochnows aimed to attend the free, family-friendly activity with their three children. The family has gone to the event for the past several years, and the parents always enjoy seeing their children have fun in the large inflatable bounce house.
Charlie Prochnow said events like National Night Out are a good introduction for children to law enforcement members and equipment.
Sherri Meyer was a first-time attendee and agreed, saying it can help kids form a friendly, personal connection with police officers.